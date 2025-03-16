"Boston should be 72-0" - NBA fans abuzz as Celtics' Payton Pritchard shatters NBA record for most 3s off the bench

NBA fans heaped praise on Payton Pritchard after he shattered the NBA record for most made 3-pointers in a season by a bench player. The 2024-25 Sixth Man of the Year candidate broke the previous record of 218, held by Wayne Ellington since the 2017-18 season.

Ad

Ellington set the record in 77 games, while Pritchard surpassed it in just 66 games. The Boston Celtics guard accomplished the feat in a win against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, where he drilled five 3-pointers and scored 22.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reacting to the milestone, fans on social media praised Pritchard, with one calling him the best backup point guard in the NBA.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Elite player. Best backup pg in the NBA," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others dubbed him the Sixth Man of the Year.

"6th man of the year race is over. This man won," one fan wrote.

"6th man of the year. Book it," another wrote.

"Give him the 6MOTY now," another added.

Alluding to the Celtics’ deep roster, one fan joked that Boston should be undefeated.

"Boston should be 72-0 the amount of talent on that roster," one fan wrote.

Ad

"Pritchard with the 3 point bench record, 6MOTY, and the most underrated contract in the NBA 🔥☘️," another wrote.

Jayson Tatum showers praise on Payton Pritchard after record-breaking game against Nets

Payton Pritchard has been crucial to the Celtics' success in recent seasons. Despite coming off the bench in all five of his seasons with Boston, Pritchard has helped balance the team's second unit. His teammate Jayson Tatum praised him for his efforts and sacrifices.

Ad

After the Celtics' win against the Nets, reporter Noa Dalzell asked Tatum about Pritchard’s historic feat. Tatum lauded his teammate’s work ethic and impact.

"Anytime you hold a record in the NBA — regardless of whatever it is — it’s special," Tatum said. "He works really, really hard. Everybody knows that. His ability to stretch the floor and take over in stretches, sometimes, really helps us. It helped us win a championship."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Celtics still have 14 games remaining in the season, and Payton Pritchard can continue building on his record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.