Boston Celtics 128-124 Portland Trail Blazers: Twitter explodes as Jaylen Brown comes alive in the 4th quarter | NBA 2019-20

The Boston Celtics ran out as winners in a thriller of a basketball match defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 128-124. Jayson Tatum scored 32 points for the Boston Celtics after a having a poor outing against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first game and Jaylen Brown added 30 points out of which 16 came in the final quarter.
Star point guard Damian Lillard and centre Jusuf Nurkic each scored 30 points but could not get the Portland Trail Blazers over the line against a resilient Boston Celtics unit. Gary Trent Jr. also contributed 21 points off the bench in a game which saw a lot of drama in the end.
Portland Trail Blazers make a comeback in the game against Boston Celtics
At one point, the Portland Trail Blazers were trailing the Boston Celtics by 24 points and a blow out looked likely on the cards. However, Jusuf Nurkic and Damian Lillard had other ideas. The two combined with young gun Gary Trent Jr. to make a comeback against the Boston Celtics. The Portland Trail Blazers closed out the gap and even took a lead for a few minutes.
However, thanks to Jaylen Brown's perfect three point shooting in the fourth quarter, the Boston Celtics managed to close out the game in their favour. Gordon Hayward exhibited some clutch free throw shooting in the end to calm head coach Brad Stevens' nerves. Brad Stevens would be looking to address his players regarding the issue of them blowing up a 24 point lead and making it a close game.
Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce and Jayson Tatum's son Deuce were in virtual attendance for this fire cracker of a match. Jayson Tatum put on a show for the Celtics fans and his son as he went off for 32 points, absolutely dismantling the weak Portland Trail Blazers defence. Kemba Walker also looked in a good shape but only played for 22 minutes as he is on a minutes restriction.
The Boston Celtics play their next game against eastern conference rivals Miami Heat. Both teams are dark horse contenders for the NBA championship and would be looking to win the game to improve their seeding and get a favourable match up in the playoffs. On the other hand, the Portland Trail Blazers will be facing the in form Houston Rockets. The Houston Rockets will be a tough test for Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.
