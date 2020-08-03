Boston Celtics 128-124 Portland Trail Blazers: Twitter explodes as Jaylen Brown comes alive in the 4th quarter | NBA 2019-20

The Boston Celtics ran out as winners in a thriller of a basketball match defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 128-124. Jayson Tatum scored 32 points for the Boston Celtics after a having a poor outing against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first game and Jaylen Brown added 30 points out of which 16 came in the final quarter.

Star point guard Damian Lillard and centre Jusuf Nurkic each scored 30 points but could not get the Portland Trail Blazers over the line against a resilient Boston Celtics unit. Gary Trent Jr. also contributed 21 points off the bench in a game which saw a lot of drama in the end.

Just in case anyone cares, I am still alive, at least I was the last time I checked. I’m watching @celtics vs @trailblazers @NBA @NBAonABC Hey @paulpierce34 can you let them know I’m still hanging in there https://t.co/McGp25rdvd — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) August 2, 2020

Jusuf Nurkic has been a beast in his first 2 games since injury.



18-9-5-2-6

30-9-5-2-1 today



Good to have the big man back. pic.twitter.com/WzCYOzY5PT — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 2, 2020

How do the Celtics not cover 4.5? Up 24, blow it then have 2 free throws and miss one? #NBA pic.twitter.com/cqaECbh0na — ParlaysnPicks (@PicksnParlay) August 2, 2020

Tatum - 34pts, 8ast, 5-8 from three

Brown - 30pts, 6reb, 6-8 from three



Jays bailed out their coach. #Celtics — Bryan Moniz (@B_Moniz) August 2, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers make a comeback in the game against Boston Celtics

At one point, the Portland Trail Blazers were trailing the Boston Celtics by 24 points and a blow out looked likely on the cards. However, Jusuf Nurkic and Damian Lillard had other ideas. The two combined with young gun Gary Trent Jr. to make a comeback against the Boston Celtics. The Portland Trail Blazers closed out the gap and even took a lead for a few minutes.

However, thanks to Jaylen Brown's perfect three point shooting in the fourth quarter, the Boston Celtics managed to close out the game in their favour. Gordon Hayward exhibited some clutch free throw shooting in the end to calm head coach Brad Stevens' nerves. Brad Stevens would be looking to address his players regarding the issue of them blowing up a 24 point lead and making it a close game.

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce and Jayson Tatum's son Deuce were in virtual attendance for this fire cracker of a match. Jayson Tatum put on a show for the Celtics fans and his son as he went off for 32 points, absolutely dismantling the weak Portland Trail Blazers defence. Kemba Walker also looked in a good shape but only played for 22 minutes as he is on a minutes restriction.

The Boston Celtics play their next game against eastern conference rivals Miami Heat. Both teams are dark horse contenders for the NBA championship and would be looking to win the game to improve their seeding and get a favourable match up in the playoffs. On the other hand, the Portland Trail Blazers will be facing the in form Houston Rockets. The Houston Rockets will be a tough test for Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

.@Dame_Lillard in the Adidas Dame 6 “Pride” today vs. Boston pic.twitter.com/Bp4oGVfx6U — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) August 2, 2020

Jayson Tatum at halftime



21 Points, 58 FG%, 4/6 3PM



He is back. 🔥 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 2, 2020

Tatum’s son Deuce in the virtual stands behind Paul Pierce ❤️



(via @Celtics)pic.twitter.com/uJLeUJcEla — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 2, 2020

You might want to tune into this Blazers-Celtics game... pic.twitter.com/DTHAEJKjW3 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 2, 2020

Every Blazers fan in their living room right now. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/GD8A4eQETd — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) August 2, 2020

The Celtics' largest lead today was 24 points.



C.J. McCollum just cut it to one here and the Blazers now have the lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L0Ff1mkiGa — ESPN (@espn) August 2, 2020

Damian Lillard against the Celtics pic.twitter.com/gE4rZHCw3w — DailySportsDosage (@SportsDsd) August 2, 2020

Celtics fans watching Dame go off right now 🙃 pic.twitter.com/hpw4RMOJ7J — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 2, 2020

