Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens believes All Star selection for Tatum and Brown’s snub helped both elevate their games

With a 43-21 record, the Boston Celtics are comfortably perched on the 3rd seed in the Eastern Conference. The only team in the league to have 3 players averaging 20+ points per game, the Boston Celtics will be fancied to get past at least two rounds in the playoffs given their star power and two-way standards as a team.

Boston Celtics press conference: 21st July

Coach Brad Stevens was in his usual circumspect, yet positive mood during the press conference today. Accompanying the Boston Celtics' head coach were guard Marcus Smart and center Daniel Theis. Stevens gave rave reviews of the young star swingmen on his team - Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum:

I always say when Tatum got named an All-Star, Tatum went to a different level. And when Jaylen didn't get named an All-Star, Jaylen went to a different level. That's great response by both guys."

When asked about the team's preparation and how they were faring in the practices, Stevens was bullish:

We're not going to last long if we don't pressure the ball and if we don't guard with great enthusiasm and energy and interchangeability. That's how we're built. That's what we're good at. So we have to soar with that strength if we want to hang around long."

When asked about Kemba Walker's state of preparedness, Stevens confirmed that the All Star guard was still having problems with the injury he sustained in February. In all probability, the first-year Boston Celtics feeder will sit out in their first scrimmage game.

ALSO READ: NBA bubble update: Boston Celtics stars go head to head in a swimming race, while the LA Lakers take their turn fishing

Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers

Advertisement

Stevens added that Gordon Hayward has been fit as a fiddle in their practice runs, and hasn't missed a single drill.

Brad Stevens said Gordon Hayward has been healthy throughout the duration of camp: "Practiced every day. Hasn't missed a drill in two weeks." — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) July 21, 2020

Marcus Smart was political in his conference today, saying he had only one message to convey - 'Justice for Breonna Taylor'.

Marcus Smart said he also was among the players on the Zoom call with Breonna Taylor's mother that CJ McCollum mentions here: https://t.co/l1Uc8xEuoY — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) July 21, 2020

Among the other NBA players to take a stance on this civil rights issue are Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers and CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Boston Celtics' starting center Daniel Theis was full of praise for Smart's on-field abilities as well, stating:

Everybody knows Smart. Smart sets the tone for the defense. As soon as he steps on the court, he plays hard. He plays 110 percent every time. Everybody sees Smart playing this way, so everybody wants to play like Smart."

The Boston Celtics thrust Theis into a starting role in his 3rd season in the league after 2 seasons as a reserve behind the likes of Al Horford and Aron Baynes. The German center credits much of his now-improved rim protection to the influence of his two former teammates:

I was lucky I learned my first two years from Al Horford and Aron Baynes, especially on the defensive end, what it means to be a center on an NBA team."

ALSO READ: Scariest match ever: A look at NBA legend LeBron James’ iconic return to Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010