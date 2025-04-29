Boston Celtics in danger of losing Jaylen Brown for Game 5 vs Orlando Magic

The Boston Celtics will look to close out the Orlando Magic on Tuesday when the two teams clash in Game 5. However, ahead of the pivotal contest, the Celtics are sweating over the availability of their superstar Jaylen Brown. The All-Star forward has been listed as "questionable" on the injury report due to a right knee posterior impingement.

This leaves the Celtics facing the real possibility of playing Game 5 without Brown. With Jrue Holiday already ruled out due to a right hamstring strain, Brown’s potential absence would make the challenge even steeper for the defending champions.

Brown was also listed as questionable ahead of Game 4 but was later upgraded to available just before tip-off. He logged heavy minutes, finishing with 21 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 41 minutes. However, his shooting struggled, going 6 of 16 from the field, including 0 of 3 from 3-point range.

Celtics fans are hopeful that Jaylen Brown isn't experiencing significant discomfort and will be able to suit up for Game 5. If he plays, Boston has a strong chance to close out the series and eliminate the Magic in the first round. An official update on Brown’s status is expected closer to tip-off.

Earlier in the series, during Game 2 at home, when the Celtics were without Jayson Tatum, Brown rose to the occasion, carrying his team to a crucial win. He poured in 36 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, once again proving his value in high-pressure moments.

How to watch Jaylen Brown in action during Celtics vs. Magic game?

Fans eager to catch Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in action against the Orlando Magic can tune in to NBA TV, NBC Sports Boston (NBCS-BOS) and Bally Sports Florida (FDSFL) for local coverage. The matchup will also be available for live streaming through NBA League Pass and FuboTV, though regional restrictions may apply.

The game is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time (5:30 p.m. Pacific Time).

