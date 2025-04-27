Boston Celtics' Game 4 hopes rocked by Jrue Holiday injury news as Orlando Magic gain edge

The Boston Celtics have suffered a significant setback with Jrue Holiday officially ruled out for Game 4 against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. The two-time NBA champion has been listed as out on the injury report due to a right hamstring strain.

Holiday missed Game 3 with the same injury and in his absence, the defending champions fell short, giving the Magic a crucial win. With Holiday sidelined once again, Orlando gains a clear advantage as the Celtics will be without one of their key contributors on both ends of the court.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla provided an update on Holiday’s condition on Saturday, describing the Paris Olympics gold medalist as "day-to-day." However, Mazzulla stopped short of confirming his availability, leaving the door open before the team ultimately ruled Holiday out for the pivotal matchup.

The Celtics hold a 2-1 lead in the series and retain home court advantage moving forward. While they’ll be confident in their ability to overcome a young and inexperienced Magic team, the challenge becomes significantly tougher without Jrue Holiday.

The veteran guard is not only one of the league’s premier defenders but also a reliable shot-maker in critical moments, making him an invaluable asset for Boston.

The Magic capitalized on Holiday’s absence in Game 3 and will be eager to exploit that advantage again, knowing they won’t have to contend with the star guard in Game 4. For the Celtics, it will be crucial to find a way to collectively compensate for Holiday’s impact on both ends of the floor, adjusting their strategy to fill the void left by his absence.

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic?

The Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic game will take place on Sunday, April 27, at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Celtics vs. Magic game will be telecast live on TNT, FDSFL (local) and NBCS-BOS (local). Fans can live stream the game on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

