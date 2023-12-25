Boston Celtics Injury Report (Dec. 25): Latest update on Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday's availability

The Boston Celtics are set to end their four-game road trip on Christmas against the LA Lakers. The Celtics are 2-1 during the road trip and will look to end it on a positive note with a win over their greatest rivals. On that note, let's look at the latest Boston Celtics injury report for Dec. 25.

Boston has four players on their injury report for Monday's game – Luke Kornet, Kristaps Porzingis, Svi Mykhailiuk and Lamar Stevens. Kornet is probably with a left adductor strain, while Porzingis, Mykahiliuk and Stevens are all listed as questionable.

Porzingis is dealing with a sprained left ankle and missed the Celtics' 145-108 win over the LA Clippers on Saturday. Mykahiliuk has a left heel contusion and Stevens is recovering from a non-COVID illness.

The latest injury report means that Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are all available against the LA Lakers. The Boston Celtics remain tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the best record in the NBA at 22-6.

Boston has been able to get by despite recent injuries to Kristaps Pozingis, who has missed seven of the last 12 games. Tatum and Brown have dealt with minor injuries earlier this month as well, but the Celtics keep on winning.

Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers game preview

The Boston Celtics and LA Lakers are set to renew their rivalry on Christmas at Crypto.com Arena. It's the first meeting of the season between the two historic teams. It's also their first one since the infamous overtime game on Jan. 28 at the TD Garden headlined by LeBron James' reaction to a no-call at the end of regulation.

Monday's matchup is just the fifth time the Celtics and Lakers have faced each other on Christmas Day. The last time they battled on Dec. 25 was in 2008 when Kobe Bryant and the Lakers beat the Celtics' "Big 3" of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen 92-83.

The Lakers are 3-1 against the Celtics on Christmas, with the lone Boston win in 1955 when the Lakers were still in Minneapolis. Monday's game is also the 299th regular-season matchup between the Lakers and Celtics.

James is set to extend his record for most games on Christmas with 18. He even holds the record for total points scored on Dec. 25 with 460.

