Boston Celtics Injury Report (Feb. 25): Latest on Jrue Holiday and Al Horford 

The Boston Celtics are set to begin their two-game Eastern Conference road trip in Canada, facing the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. Considering the team’s impeccable form, the defending champions should secure a win at the Scotiabank Arena. However, the absence of Jrue Holiday and the addition of Al Horford in the injury report presents a potential challenge for Joe Mazzulla’s squad.

Holiday is listed as “out” for the battle between the two Atlantic Teams. But, Boston fans need not worry. The two-way star is not suffering from any injury but has been given an off tonight with the team citing “rest” as the reason.

With Holiday sidelined, Sam Hauser is expected to start, while backup guard Peyton Pritchard is projected to see increased playing time.

Meanwhile, Horford has been added to the list as “questionable”. According to the team’s statement, the big man sustained a sprain in his “left big toe”. It is worth noting that the Dominican Republic star has repeatedly appeared on the injury report for this same issue yet has missed only a few games. Hence, it is likely that he will hit the court tonight.

Both players had been active in the Celtics’ two post-All-Star break contests.

Holiday, returning after more than two weeks away, scored a modest eight points against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 20. He then increased his production in the following matchup, contributing 14 points, four rebounds and fours ‘stocks’ (steals and blocks) in a 118-105 victory over the New York Knicks. Meanwhile, Horford appeared for 18 and 25 minutes in those games, respectively, collectively adding 15 points and seven rebounds.

A win tonight won’t alter their current spot in the Eastern Conference standings, but it will boost the Boston Celtics’ record to 42-16, leaving them five games behind the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors?

The Toronto Raptors host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena with the contest scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

For fans interested in catching the action, the Celtics-Raptors game will air live on NBCS-BOS (local) and TSN (local). Additionally, viewers can catch the live stream starting one hour before tip-off on NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

