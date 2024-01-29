Boston Celtics Injury Report (January 29): Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford’s status revealed

The Boston Celtics have included Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford in the injury report ahead of Monday’s clash with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Latvian is questionable due to a left ankle sprain that he suffered against the Miami Heat on Thursday. Boston’s starting center was forced to sit out on Saturday as the Celtics hosted the LA Clippers.

Horford’s status is uncertain as he is dealing with a left neck sprain. The veteran big man played only 19 minutes in the 115-96 loss to LA so he may have received the injury during that game. This is the first time this season that Horford is on the injury list for the aforementioned reason.

The uncertainty of Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford’s availability will be a big problem for the Boston Celtics. Luke Kornet, the team’s third-string center, has also been ruled doubtful due to a left hamstring tightness. If they’re all eventually ruled out, Neemias Queta will be Boston’s only natural center.

Beating the New Orleans Pelicans will be a tough task for Boston if the trio of centers are unavailable. The Pelicans’ massive frontline of Jonas Valanciunas, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones could dominate Monday’s matchup.

What happened to Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford?

The Celtics have been extra careful with Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford throughout the season. On back-to-back nights, they took turns taking a rest on the sidelines. Porzingis suffered a plantar fasciitis injury in the offseason so the training staff wanted to err with caution. Horford is getting on with age and the Celtics want to keep him fresh for as long as possible.

Porzingis has been dealing with knee, calf, eye and ankle problems. Together with a rest here and there, they’ve combined to force him to miss 13 games already. The former All-Star’s latest injury happened on Thursday against the Miami Heat.

Porzingis told the media after the said game that the injury wasn’t serious. Still, it was significant enough for Boston to sideline him on Saturday versus the LA Clippers.

Meanwhile, Al Horford has missed eight games this season for the Celtics. Six of those were inactive days as he was given a rest. The two other times he was held out was due to non-Covid-related illness.

The front end of a back-to-back set for Boston will start on Monday versus New Orleans before they take on the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. Horford’s appearance on the injury report may have nothing to do with the upcoming consecutive games.

Al Horford's left neck sprain might be something Celtics fans will be interested in monitoring.

When will Kristaps Porzingis return?

Kristaps Porzingis was confident in saying the ankle injury wasn’t serious. If that’s the case, he could be cleared to return on Monday versus the New Orleans Pelicans. If he can play, he might have to go back to the sidelines when Boston takes on Indiana.

How to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics game?

The Celtics will host the Pelicans at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Local networks such as NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports New Orleans will air the game live.

