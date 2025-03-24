Boston Celtics injury report: Latest on Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday's availability for game against Kings (Mar. 24)

The Boston Celtics will cross swords against the Sacramento Kings on Monday in an interconference regular-season game, playing on the second night of a back-to-back. On Sunday, the Celtics secured a 129-116 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center, but they were without three key starters, including Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday.

As they prepare for their game against the Kings, the Celtics remain uncertain about the availability of Brown, Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. Jaylen Brown, dealing with a right knee posterior impingement, has missed the team's last three games and his status will be updated closer to tip-off.

Holiday (right shoulder impingement) and Porzingis (return from illness reconditioning) were listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Blazers but were ruled out ahead of tip-off. Both are expected to remain questionable for Monday's game, with an official update available closer to the game.

Jayson Tatum, who has been managing right knee tendinopathy, played through the issue against Portland. The Celtics superstar delivered an all-around performance, finishing with 30 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks, playing a crucial role in the short-handed Boston team's victory.

With the Celtics playing on a second night of a back-to-back, Tatum's availability for the Kings game will depend on how he feels before tip-off. Meanwhile, Xavier Tillman (left knee joint sprain) is expected to remain sidelined.

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings?

The Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings game is scheduled to take place on Monday, Mar. 24, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Celtics vs. Kings game will be televised live on NBCS-CA (local) and NBCS-BOS (local). NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply) will live stream the game.

