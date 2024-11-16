Boston Celtics injury report (Nov. 15): What is the latest on Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis' status?

The defending champion Boston Celtics will lock horns against the Toronto Raptors in one of five NBA regular-season games scheduled for Saturday. The Celtics have started the season strongly, winning 10 of their first 13 games and are currently second in the Eastern Conference standings.

Joe Mazzulla’s team will aim to maintain their momentum against a struggling Toronto Raptors team, which sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a dismal 2-11 record after 13 games.

As for Boston’s injury report, the team is monitoring the status of veteran guard Jrue Holiday, who is listed as "questionable" with a left knee injury.

Holiday has been a consistent presence this season, appearing in all 13 games and averaging 12.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 48.4% from the field, including 36.4% from beyond the arc.

Young guard Jaden Springer is also "questionable" due to a left knee issue.

Meanwhile, star center Kristaps Porzingis remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from left posterior tibialis tendon surgery. Yet to make his season debut, the former Dallas Mavericks star is expected to return in December. The Celtics are expected to proceed cautiously with Porzingis' comeback to ensure a full recovery.

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors: Head-To-Head Record

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors have locked horns 112 times in regular season, with the Celtics holding a commanding lead in the head-to-head series. Boston has won 70 games, while Toronto has claimed 42 victories.

The Celtics are currently on an eight-game winning streak against their Eastern Conference rivals, including a clean sweep of all four matchups last season.

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors?

The Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors game will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EDT (5 p.m. PT).

The Celtics vs. Raptors game will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Boston (local) and SportsNet (local). The live streaming of the game will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

