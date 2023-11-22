Boston Celtics Injury Report (Nov 22): Latest update on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s availability 

The Boston Celtics had their six-game winning streak snapped by the Charlotte Hornets in their last game despite having Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. This team now has an 11-3 record and is still on top of the NBA Eastern Conference standings.

Next on their calendars are the Milwaukee Bucks who are just one game behind them and many eyes are on this matchup between two NBA Eastern Conference contenders.

The game will take place on November 22 and will be held at the TD Garden in Boston Massachusetts. The tip-off happens at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be aired live on BSN and NBCSB.

According to the updated injury report of the Celtics, Derrick White is marked as 'probable' as he needs to address something personal. The rest of the Boston Celtics, including their tandem of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, is cleared to play against the Milwaukee Bucks.

This will be the first time that both teams face this season and basketball fans expect this to be the matchup for the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston Celtics upset by Charlotte Hornets in overtime despite Jayson Tatum's 45-point performance

The momentum of the Boston Celtics for the past week has been just a marvel to observe. However, the team did not look the same after losing to the Charlotte Hornets. It was clearly an off night for most of the team except for Jayson Tatum who led the team with 45 points.

After the matchup, Jayson Tatum was surprised that his three-point basket with 5.2 seconds left in overtime did not fall. If the shot went in, the Celtics could have tied the game again.

"Was I surprised? Yeah, I was surprised," Tatum said. "It felt good, just didn't go in. We have to regroup. We had six wins in a row and it's easy to get complacent and we paid for it (Monday)."

Coach Joe Mazzulla just wants to see the silver lining of the team's first overtime game this season and stressed consistency from the first to the last minute.

"I think regardless you have to take something from each game," Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said. "And so this was our first overtime game, it was the first time where we blew a lead and we have to go back and understand why we did it. It comes from taking plays off and not finishing possessions."

After this game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics will take a short road trip and meet the Orlando Magic on November 24.