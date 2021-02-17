Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum reveals his struggles with Covid-19 ahead of key clash against Denver Nuggets | NBA News

Jayson Tatum has been a major part of the NBA news lately, mostly because of his poor performance against the Washington Wizards in the Boston Celtics' last outing. The young forward interacted with the media today, and explained how Covid-19 has affected his performances on court.
NBA News Roundup: Boston Celtics' star Jayson Tatum reveals after-effects of Covid-19
Boston Celtics' star forward Jayson Tatum featured in a press interaction ahead of the much anticipated clash against the Denver Nuggets today and outlined how Covid-19 has affected his game. Speaking to the media, he said,
"Just running up and down the court a few times, it's easier to get out of breath or tired a lot faster."
Jayson Tatum displayed an abysmal performance against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, tallying just 6 points on 3-14 shooting on the night. He has failed to put in a strong performance since being welcomed into the starting lineup following a lengthy absence due to Covid-19.
However, he was having a strong season before being ruled out, and is still averaging a healthy 25.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game on a respectable 40.7% shooting from downtown. His defense has been impeccable too, as he has managed to steal the ball 1.2 times per game apart from registering 0.4 blocks.
Along with swingman Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum represents the future of the Boston Celtics. Both fans and management will be hoping that the Missouri native is able to return to his usual self in tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden.
Despite losing their last 2 games against Eastern Conference minnows, Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards, the Boston Celtics have managed to be at the .500 mark with a 13-13 record. They are currently seated at the 4th spot in the East, but a defeat against the in-form Denver Nuggets could make matters go from bad to worse for Brad Stevens' men.
Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: 5 stars expected to dominate headlines in FebruaryPublished 17 Feb 2021, 02:10 IST