Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum reveals his struggles with Covid-19 ahead of key clash against Denver Nuggets | NBA News

Jayson Tatum has been a major part of the NBA news lately, mostly because of his poor performance against the Washington Wizards in the Boston Celtics' last outing. The young forward interacted with the media today, and explained how Covid-19 has affected his performances on court.

NBA News Roundup: Boston Celtics' star Jayson Tatum reveals after-effects of Covid-19

Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics' star forward Jayson Tatum featured in a press interaction ahead of the much anticipated clash against the Denver Nuggets today and outlined how Covid-19 has affected his game. Speaking to the media, he said,

"Just running up and down the court a few times, it's easier to get out of breath or tired a lot faster."

Jayson Tatum displayed an abysmal performance against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, tallying just 6 points on 3-14 shooting on the night. He has failed to put in a strong performance since being welcomed into the starting lineup following a lengthy absence due to Covid-19.

Jayson Tatum says he's still feeling the effects of COVID, says it's much easier to get fatigued. It has gotten better, but he still deals with it from time to time — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) February 16, 2021

However, he was having a strong season before being ruled out, and is still averaging a healthy 25.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game on a respectable 40.7% shooting from downtown. His defense has been impeccable too, as he has managed to steal the ball 1.2 times per game apart from registering 0.4 blocks.

Boston Celtics v Washington Wizards

Along with swingman Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum represents the future of the Boston Celtics. Both fans and management will be hoping that the Missouri native is able to return to his usual self in tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden.

I had to run some errands, so I missed Jayson Tatum speak today. There's been a lot of talk about his effort level as of late, but today he admitted he's still trying to get his wind back after being out with COVID. Something to keep in mind, for those who jumped to "Lazy diva!" — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 16, 2021

Despite losing their last 2 games against Eastern Conference minnows, Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards, the Boston Celtics have managed to be at the .500 mark with a 13-13 record. They are currently seated at the 4th spot in the East, but a defeat against the in-form Denver Nuggets could make matters go from bad to worse for Brad Stevens' men.

