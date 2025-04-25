Boston Celtics likely to get Jayson Tatum boost as Game 3 action shifts to Orlando

Jayson Tatum could make his return in Game 3 after being sidelined for Game 2 of the ongoing NBA playoff series against the Orlando Magic. The Boston Celtics have officially listed their star forward as "doubtful" for Friday’s matchup due to a right distal radius bone bruise, the same injury that kept him out of Game 2.

Ad

Coach Joe Mazzulla shared that Tatum went through all necessary protocols and pushed himself to be available, but ultimately wasn’t able to suit up for Game 2. However, as Game 3 approaches, there is growing optimism that the Paris Olympics gold medalist will be back on the court after his brief absence.

"Yeah, there will definitely be a chance," Mazzulla said. "Again, he's dealing with a severe bone bruise. He's day-to-day, and he's progressively gotten a little bit better each day."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In Jayson Tatum's absence, the Celtics faced some pressure in Game 2, giving the Magic a real opportunity to snatch a win on the road. However, that wasn’t to be, as reigning NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown delivered a spectacular performance, erupting for a 36-point double-double to lead Boston to victory.

With Tatum now nearing a return, the Celtics will be confident about securing at least one win in the upcoming two road games. If they manage to do so, the defending champions could be well-positioned to close out the series at home in Game 5. That said, much of Boston’s success on the road will hinge on how sharp Tatum looks upon his return, should he be available for Game 3.

Ad

How to watch Jayson Tatum in action during Celtics vs. Magic?

The Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic matchup is scheduled for Friday, April 25, at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, with tip-off set for 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN as well as locally on FDSFL and NBCS-BOS. Fans can also catch the action via live stream on NBA League Pass and the FuboTV app or website, though regional restrictions may apply.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.