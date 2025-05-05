Boston Celtics make massive decision on Jrue Holiday amid hamstring concerns ahead of Game 1 showdown vs Knicks

The Boston Celtics made a significant call regarding their defensive ace Jrue Holiday ahead of Monday’s Game 1 clash with the New York Knicks. Holiday, who had been largely absent during the first-round series against the Orlando Magic due to a nagging right hamstring injury, missed Games 3, 4 and 5.

Despite his absence, Joe Mazzulla’s squad powered through, closing out the series in five games to advance to the second round. Now, the defending champions have received a major boost as Holiday has been cleared to return.

The two-time NBA champion is no longer listed on the injury report, with his behind-the-scenes recovery work finally paying off just in time for the Knicks showdown. Coach Mazzulla recently spoke about Jrue Holiday's progress but refused to confirm his status for Game 1.

"Day-to-day," coach Mazzulla said on Friday. "Just getting better every day, doing whatever he can to make sure he puts himself in position to come back as fast as he can. He’s working hard."

Jrue Holiday's return to full fitness is a massive boost for the Boston Celtics. His unique skill set, championship experience and ability to deliver in clutch moments make him an irreplaceable asset for the team.

Holiday has consistently performed well against the Knicks this season. In three matchups, he scored over 14 points each time, which is an encouraging sign, given that the Celtics boast a remarkable 54-3 record (including playoffs) when he hits that mark.

Against New York, he averaged 16.0 points on an outstanding 66.7% shooting from the field and 57.1% from beyond the arc, along with 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game in the regular season.

Where to watch New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics?

The New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics game will take place on Monday, May 5, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Knicks vs. Celtics game will be telecast live on TNT and truTV while pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

