Boston Celtics' playoffs history: How has the team fared in the NBA postseason? 

The Boston Celtics' playoff history runs deep as they are one of the league's oldest franchises. They've been successful in just about every decade the NBA has been around, and only one other franchise comes close to them when it comes to postseason success.

As far as all-time playoff wins go, the Boston Celtics sit in second place behind the LA Lakers. Of their 699 total postseason matchups, they've won 396 of them. The Lakers sit in the No. 1 position with 458 wins. Outside of those two, the franchise with the next closest playoff win total is the Philadelphia 76ers with 242.

For some time, the Celtics had the highest number of NBA championships with 17. However, the LA Lakers managed to tie them when LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the organization to a title in 2020. Similar to win total, these two franchises sit in a class of their own. The Golden State Warriors have the third-most champions with seven.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boston might be tied for the most championships, but it's been some time since they were the last team standing. The last time they won the NBA Finals was in 2008 with Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen leading the charge.

Diving more into their playoff history, the Celtics have been rather successful when they make it all the way. Their 17 champions come on 22 total appearances to the NBA Finals. The LA Lakers also lead them in this category with 32.

Can the Boston Celtics add to their playoff legacy this season?

Fresh off having the second-best record in the NBA, the Boston Celtics looked poised to make a deep run in the postseason. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had All-NBA seasons this year and appear ready to pick up where they left off last season (losing in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors).

With the first half of the play-in tournament completed, the Celtics now know their first-round opponent. They will be squaring off against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. After that, they'll play the winner of the Philadelphia 76ers/Brooklyn Nets series.

By far the biggest threat to keep Boston from reaching the NBA Finals again is the Milwaukee Bucks. They finished the regular season with the top spot in the Eastern Conference, and Giannis Antetokounmpo seems poised to add another title to his resume.

If the Celtics are able to secure their 18th championship, Tatum and Brown will be able to cement themselves among the other legends in franchise history.

Poll : 0 votes