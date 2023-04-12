Giannis Antetokounmpo has become one of the NBA's top players, but was ready to give it all up. The two-time MVP recently revealed that he hit a point where retirement crossed his mind.

Over the years, Antetokounmpo has turned into one of the greatest success stories in league history. He picked up basketball later in life, and it allowed him to escape poverty in Greece. The Milwaukee Bucks forward is now widely regarded as one of the top basketball players on the planet.

Back in 2020, none of this mattered to Giannis. Despite signing a $228 million deal that summer, he seriously contemplated retiring.

“I had that conversation – yes – with the front office,” Antetokounmpo said after saying that he was 'ready to walk away from the game.' “Everybody is looking at me like I was crazy. ‘You just signed the largest contract in NBA history, and you want to walk away from the game and all that money?’

“Mannnnn, you can take that money and shove it into your…”

Giannis cited the pressure of being an NBA superstar and the death of his father as two factors that led to him debating retirement.

Why did Giannis Antetokounmpo change his mind?

Giannis Antetokounmpo was close to ending his basketball journey, but the Milwaukee Bucks star had a change of heart. One thing that helped deal with his internal battles was therapy.

“I kept talking with this (counselor)," Antetokounmpo said. "He helped me a lot – not just being a better basketball player, being able to deal with it, but being a better partner, better father, better brother, better son. Better person. Being not locked into myself, being able to give people what I feel."

Giannis also mentioned Miami Heat veteran Kevin Love as someone who helped him get over these obstacles. Throughout his career, the former NBA champion has spoken a lot about his battles with mental health.

Luckily for the Bucks, Giannis decided not to walk away from basketball completely. If he did, it would have completely changed the course of the franchise.

After debating retirement in the offseason, Giannis returned in 2021 and led Milwaukee to their first championship in franchise history. They took down the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals, and the "Greek Freak" won Finals MVP.

With all the success he's had in his career, it's shocking to hear that one of this generation's top superstars almost walked away prematurely.

