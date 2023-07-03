Boston Celtics 2023 NBA draft pick Jordan Walsh has only been a member of the Celtics for just under two weeks. However, one of his new teammates has already taken the opportunity to poke some fun at him.

During a recent interview, Walsh was asked if he had talked with any Boston players yet. The No. 38 pick spoke about his run-in with Celtics forward Grant Williams in the team’s weight room. Walsh said that Williams cracked a joke about how he looks like he's built like a bug compared to Williams’ God-like build:

“Yeah, I talked to Grant. He told me I was built like a bug,” Walsh said.

“He was like, ‘Everybody can’t be built like a God like me.’”

Celtics on CLNS @CelticsCLNS



Williams joked that Walsh is built like a bug and told him not everyone can be built like a god



#Celtics Jordan Walsh says he met Grant Williams

Jordan Walsh opens up on what Boston Celtics fans can expect from him

Boston Celtics forward Jordan Walsh

Jordan Walsh also spoke about what Boston Celtics fans can expect from him as he enters the league. The 19-year-old forward said that he prides himself on being a relentless defender who can guard multiple positions:

“I'm one of those guys who's gonna defend the one through four relentlessly,” Walsh said. “I'm gonna do whatever it takes to get that stop that's gonna give us an advantage on the other team. And that's what my game is (built) around. That's the foundation for my game.”

Walsh was also asked what it was like for him to go through his first Celtics Summer League practice on Saturday. The defensive-minded forward said that it was way more competitive than he had expected. However, he added that it was a good experience:

“It was good,” Walsh said. “It was way more competition stuff than I thought it was gonna be, which made it even more fun for me. Just be able to get up and down and play with those guys and get a feel for them; that was an amazing first day, for sure.”

Walsh and the Celtics kick off Summer League in Las Vegas against the Miami Heat on July 8. Walsh averaged 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 3-pointers per game on 43.3% shooting over 36 games for Arkansas last season.

