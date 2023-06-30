Fans are having fun on Twitter after Derrick White's new hairstyle was posted online. The NBA player finally let go. Gone are the times when he'll be teased for having a high hairline as he decided to go bald.

After several seasons of being made fun of for his hairline, White finally went bald. It was recently posted as the Boston Celtics' defensive guard promoted his basketball camp for the summer.

Take a peek at his brand-new look.

Despite letting his hair go, White wasn't safe with the fans as they still made fun of him for it. Here are some of the best reactions.

Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1 @TheNBACentral Great decision by Derrick White. It was a losing battle with his hairline @TheNBACentral Great decision by Derrick White. It was a losing battle with his hairline

cin @cinxeo @TheNBACentral He finally shaved that shit off @TheNBACentral He finally shaved that shit off

𝟑𝒃𝒛 @ReecesEra that hair was on its last string @TheNBACentral FINALLYthat hair was on its last string @TheNBACentral FINALLY 😭😭😭😭 that hair was on its last string

Takuache 6ix9ine @Takuache6ix9ine @TheNBACentral It was time brother, thank Chuck and Shaq for poking fun at the hair line @TheNBACentral It was time brother, thank Chuck and Shaq for poking fun at the hair line

Divvy.Bet @DivvyBet @TheNBACentral He looks just like Michael Jordan in this picture @TheNBACentral He looks just like Michael Jordan in this picture

Through all this, White's still recognized as one of the best two-way players in the league. Last season, he performed well, averaging 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists and was named to the All-Defensive Second Team.

White finished his first full season in Boston playing all 82 games. He also started in 70 games for the team last season.

NBA legends didn't stop roasting Derrick White for his hairline

During this year's postseason, the Celtics were a must-watch team as they went all the way to the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat. Before that, they met the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, with Derrick White having some decent games.

After his postgame interview, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley couldn't help but make fun of the defensive guard. Barkley even went as far as comparing the guard to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith due to his hairline.

"Is that Derrick White or Stephen A. (Smith)?" Chuck laughed. "Stephen A. playing for the Celtics."

Following their postseason run, White finally shaved off his head and went bald.

