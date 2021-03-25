Boston Celtics set to acquire Evan Fournier with Aaron Gordon moving to the Denver Nuggets | NBA Trade Deadline 2021

Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic is headed to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Gary Harris, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Aaron Gordon is a high-impact player who can add a new dimension to the embattled Denver Nuggets. This is a power-packed move that will bolster their title aspirations later in the year.

Denver and Orlando have agreed on the Aaron Gordon deal, sources tell ESPN. Among the players on the way to Orlando: Gary Harris. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Gordon, a seventh-year guard, has only played for one team (Magic) in his time in the NBA. This season, he is averaging 14.6 points on 43% shooting from the field in 25 games. Apart from his scoring, Gordon is adding 6.6 rebounds while dishing out 4.2 assists per appearance.

The 25-year-old is one of the most athletically gifted wing players in the league. Fans will remember the epic Slam Dunk showdown featuring Gordon and Zach LaVine from the 2016 edition of the contest.

However, Gordon will now get to compete for the ultimate prize in the game as he takes his place with a top contender like the Denver Nuggets.

After an impressive run in the 2020 playoffs, the Denver Nuggets lost an important piece in the offseason in Jerami Grant, who parted ways with the Nuggets to take his talents to the Pistons.

This is where someone like Aaron Gordon can step in and help Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray when it matters the most — the 2021 playoffs.

Boston Celtics to acquire Evan Fournier from Orlando Magic for two second-round picks | NBA Trade Deadline 2021

Advertisement

Evan Fournier (right) of the Orlando Magic.

The Boston Celtics have reportedly struck a deal with the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline to acquire Evan Fournier in exchange for two second-round draft picks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Evan Fournier drew a lot of interest from teams around the association ahead of the 2021 trade deadline, as he is on an expiring contract this season. The Magic were eager to move the 28-year-old before the trade deadline blew past them to ensure they received some draft capital before losing him to free agency with nothing in return.

Teams are finalizing the deal now, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/Rc27IxxhnB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Advertisement

The Orlando Magic are one of the worst-performing teams in the East. It is only natural that they are parting ways with their veterans to rebuild from the ground up.

Evan Fournier joined the NBA back in 2012 as a first-round pick. He was traded to the Orlando Magic from the Denver Nuggets, where he started making an impact with his scoring abilities.

Evan Fournier has marked a significant improvement in the last two seasons, with scoring averages above 18 points per game. He is a skilled offensive player who can create his own shot. Fournier's gifts at the hardwood's offensive end make him a prized addition at the trade deadline.

This season, Fournier is averaging 19.7 points on 46.1% shooting from the field along with 3.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest. He is a versatile offensive asset who can attack the defense in a variety of ways. On the flip side, Fournier is a good defender who can cover multiple positions on the wing.

Evan Fournier would be an ideal fit in the Boston Celtics system. He would be on the receiving end of open shots in a team where three All-Star caliber players will draw most of the defensive attention.