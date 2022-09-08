"But Gallinari hasn't won anything either" - NBA analyst believes Boston Celtics signing scoring champion would be a smart move

Danilo Gallinari's ACL injury has left an open roster spot for the Boston Celtics. With several options open, NBC Sports Boston's Michael Holley said former scoring champion Carmelo Anthony could be the right fit.

The Celtics did a great job signing Gallinari in the offseason. Unfortunately, an ACL tear has ruled the forward out for an extended period of time.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Breaking: Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced. Breaking: Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced. https://t.co/P3sxMamroA

With an open roster spot and the need for a scoring veteran forward, the Celtics have been linked with several free agents. One name that has garnered a lot of attention is that of Anthony.

Anthony spent last season with the LA Lakers. Although the former All-Star didn't have a stellar showing, he put up respectable numbers. Anthony averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and one assist in 69 games.

Still considered a valuable target in the market, Holley shed light on why the Celtics should pursue Anthony. He talked about how Anthony could fill in for Gallinari:

"They're the same kind of player. Both bench guys. Both all O, no D."

However, co-anchor Mike Felger mentioned that there could be added baggage with Anthony. Holley replied:

"But Gallinari hasn't won anything either."

Holley then talked about Anthony's stellar career and the success he has achieved as a scorer. While Folger dismissed the potential move, Holley came to Anthony's defense:

"The perception of him and the reality of him couldn't be more different. He's a guy who comes off the bench an provides scoring. He's not like dominating the ball. He knows he can't stay in the league like that."

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics



breaks down why signing the vet could be a great move for the Celtics "Carmelo Anthony could work on this team" @MichaelSHolley breaks down why signing the vet could be a great move for the Celtics "Carmelo Anthony could work on this team"@MichaelSHolley breaks down why signing the vet could be a great move for the Celtics https://t.co/lVJUs8bqfh

After much back-and-forth, Holley concluded that Anthony has the potential to be a productive bench player for the Boston Celtics.

Carmelo Anthony could be a great addition for the Boston Celtics

Carmelo Anthony looks on during a game.

The Boston Celtics are coming off an impressive playoffs where they lost in the finals to the Golden State Warriors. Boston's relative inexperience showed against Golden State, a side that has won four of the past eight titles.

The Celtics have great young talent in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, they need veterans who can provide timely scoring off the bench. Danilo Gallinari would have been ideal for that role. Due to his injury, the Celtics have been forced to look elsewhere, and that could very well be Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony has shown great productivity in limited minutes. Additionally, he could be a great mentor for Tatum and Brown. Given Anthony's offensive skillset, they can learn a lot from the former scoring champion.

Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop 🏽 Incredible shape, made the adjustment to the vet shooter role, still capable of closing out a game and getting you 20 on any given night. This brand of hoop is so easy for him.



@cbrickley603 Carmelo Anthony does this in his sleep🏽 Incredible shape, made the adjustment to the vet shooter role, still capable of closing out a game and getting you 20 on any given night. This brand of hoop is so easy for him.@cbrickley603 Carmelo Anthony does this in his sleep 👉🏽 Incredible shape, made the adjustment to the vet shooter role, still capable of closing out a game and getting you 20 on any given night. This brand of hoop is so easy for him. 🎥 @cbrickley603 https://t.co/H3iNEgCQ3Q

The Boston Celtics' attention on Anthony has certainly peaked. All that remains to be seen is if they can find a way to sign him.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Boston has lost Danilo Gallinari to an ACL tear, likely for the season.



(via bostonglobe.com/2022/09/03/spo…) The Celtics are interested in signing Carmelo Anthony, and there's reported 'traction' on the two sides joining forces.Boston has lost Danilo Gallinari to an ACL tear, likely for the season.(via @GwashburnGlobe The Celtics are interested in signing Carmelo Anthony, and there's reported 'traction' on the two sides joining forces.Boston has lost Danilo Gallinari to an ACL tear, likely for the season.(via @GwashburnGlobe, bostonglobe.com/2022/09/03/spo…) https://t.co/QhZwzo5mLu

