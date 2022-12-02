Boston Celtics snub 'The Royal Family' & had fans trolling them: “Jesus, Mary, and Joseph? that’s an all-time burn”, “Tough few months to be British"

The Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat 134-121 on Wednesday night to improve to 18-4, maintaining their spot atop the Eastern Conference. During the game in TD Garden, they were visited by royalty as the Prince and Princess of Wales watched from courtside.

The Celtics' game against the Heat was already fierce from the get-go, as the two organizations have a shared rivalry. Aside from the teams and players, there was a couple from the audience who caught the attention of many of the spectators.

The Garden was visited by the Royal family, headlined by Prince William, the eldest son of the late Princess Diana, and his wife, Princess Catherine. Even with such royalty, the Celtics took care of business and won.

After the game, the Celtics were asked about their knowledge of the Royal Family's attendance. Coach Joe Mazzulla and All-Star Jaylen Brown both shared their disinterest.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Safe to say the Celtics didn’t give a fuck about the Prince and Princess being at their game Safe to say the Celtics didn’t give a fuck about the Prince and Princess being at their game https://t.co/MUr7QLIFcX

Fans couldn't get enough of their responses to the media. Quickly turning to Twitter, fans shared their opinion on the Royal Family's visit to TD Garden.

It looks like the entire Celtics squad is focused on performing at their best this season. Since their trip to the NBA Finals last season, they've been more focused on winning it all.

Jayson Tatum has been playing lights out for the Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has evolved into the leader the Boston Celtics need. His incredible play this season has helped them stay at the top, even after the controversial coaching change they dealt with in the preseason. Tatum is poised to win the MVP award this season due to his excellent play.

Against the Heat, the three-time All-Star erupted for 49 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to will his team to a win. That's not the only impressive statline he's produced this season. Prior to his 49-point performance, he had three consecutive games, all resulting in wins, in which he posted more than 30 points.

The two-time All-NBA selection has had nine games where he has posted at least 30 points this season. Tatum has also missed just one game this season, and it was for his rest. His availability has played a huge role in the Celtics' success.

Another interesting statline for Tatum is that his game against the Heat was his third 40-point game this season.

For the next NBA update on the MVP tracker, Tatum could easily replace Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks in the top spot. The Celtics will play the Heat again on Friday night at TD Garden.

