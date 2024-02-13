Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum secures $1,000,000 partnership with SoFi for charitable foundation

Along with having a big impact for the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum is also a difference maker in his community. The All-Star forward recently announced a major partnership with SoFi for his charity foundation.

While appearing on "CBS Mornings," Tatum revealed that the banking company SoFi has agreed to a mulit-year partnership with his foundation. They will be donating over one million dollars to help low-income and single-parent homes.

Tatum spoke on this partnership, as it is something very personal to him. The Celtics star is extremely passionate about the project because he himself came from a single-parent home. Now that he's had the chance to do well for himself financially, he's looking to help those in need.

"Being able to partner with SoFi on something we are both passionate about. Growing up in a single-parent household, understanding how valuable this would have been to me and my mother," Tatum said. "Being able to achieve generational wealth myself, and then change a community, change the places I came from with that."

As one of the top stars in the NBA today, Tatum has already secured a sizable amount of money for himself. Back in the summer of 2020, he signed a max contract with the Celtics worth $163 million over five years.

What other projects is the Jayson Tatum foundation involved in?

In 2017, Jayson Tatum was drafted No.3 overall by the Boston Celtics. While entering the pros, he also launced his charity foundation.

Since it started, the foundation has had its hand in multiple different projects to help the community. Most of what they do is centered around helping the youth make sure they have the proper resources to succeed. Some of the foundation's longest-running projects include “New Backpack & School Supplies Collections” and “Daddy & Deuce Toy & Coat Drives.”

Tatum bases a lot of his charity work in St. Louis where he grew up. Along with these projects, the five-time NBA All-Star also donates his own time. Since 2018, he has hosted a free one-day basketball and leadership camp in his hometown.

Per the foundation's website, their mission is to encourage and support children to help reach their full potential.

"The mission of The Jayson Tatum Foundation is to positively impact and inspire children, teens and their families through education, athletics and support, and to encourage them to strive to fulfill their dreams and aspirations."

With this new million-dollar partnership, Tatum and his foundation have an opportunity to help a large number of families in need.

