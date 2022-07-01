Boston Celtics Summer League 2022 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

The Boston Celtics' season ended in a heartbreaking Game 6 loss in the 2022 NBA Finals. They lost three straight games in the series. Their home crowd had to witness the Golden State Warriors lift the Larry O'Brien trophy for the fourth time in eight years.

The Celtics now have to deal with a bunch of issues and answer plenty of questions before they can begin a fresh title chase in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Many criticized Marcus Smart for having a subpar series. Smart was named the Defensive Player of the Year but was consistently humiliated by the Warriors' Steph Curry. Curry was named Finals MVP after averaging over 30 points per game on 48/44/85 shooting splits.

On the offensive end, Smart is not the ideal point guard for a championship team, as his subpar playmaking skills were highlighted on the international stage.

The Celtics Wire @TheCelticsWire Celtics Lab 124: What options do the Boston Celtics have to improve their 2023 title odds? celticswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/20/nba… Celtics Lab 124: What options do the Boston Celtics have to improve their 2023 title odds? celticswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/20/nba…

Boston will now focus on the Summer League and hope it helps the team's young stars grow ahead of the regular season. The Celtics never attend the California Classic or Utah Jazz Summer League and will participate directly in the Las Vegas games.

Boston Celtics' roster for the Summer League

Juwan Morgan and Sam Hauser of the Boston Celtics next to Jayson Tatum and his son, Deuce

The Boston Celtics have so far announced nine players who will play for them in the NBA 2K23 Las Vegas Summer League. The team is headlined by Celtics players Matt Ryan, Sam Hauser, Brodric Thomas, Malik Fitts and Juwan Morgan, all NBA vets.

Mfiondu Kabengele is a two-year NBA veteran who has played 51 games over the last two seasons with the LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Celtics will also feature JD Davidson on the roster, their 53rd overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. Davidson is a 6-foot-2 point guard from the University of Alabama.

Here is the Boston Celtics' Summer League roster so far (will be updated):

Player Name: Position: Jordan Bone Guard Malik Fitts Forward Mfiondu Kabengele Forward Juwan Morgan Forward Matt Ryan Forward Brodric Thomas Guard Trevion Williams Forward JD Davidson Guard Juhann Begarin Guard

Sam Hauser was originally appointed to play in the Summer League. However, the Celtics didn't pick up their $1.5 million team option on him, so he is now a restricted free agent.

The Celtics have an overload of forwards, but they have very few guards and zero centers. This list is expected to increase over the next few days until the Summer League begins.

Boston Celtics Summer League schedule and dates

Date and Time Match TV Saturday, 7/9/2022, 5:30 PM ET Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA TV Monday, 7/11/2022, 8:00 PM ET Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics NBA TV Tuesday, 7/12/2022, 8:00 PM ET Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors ESPN2 Thursday, 7/14/2022, 3:30 PM ET Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics NBA TV

Boston will play two Eastern and as many Western Conference teams in the Summer League. All the games will be held in one of two locations — the Thomas and Mack Center or the Cox Pavillion at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus.

The Celtics will face the Golden State Warriors for a finals rematch behind their summer squads on June 12, 2022.

Boston Celtics @celtics ☘️ Summer League is right around the corner☘️ Summer League is right around the corner ☀️☘️ https://t.co/oEwsyiRzNn

Other than national coverage on NBA TV, ESPN 2, which comes under the ESPN family of networks, will cover the third game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far