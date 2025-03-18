Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 18 | NBA 2024-25 Season 

The Boston Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden for their only contest at home in a nine-game stretch. Jayson Tatum and Co. enter the matchup with a perfect record against their Atlantic Division rivals this season, having won all three previous meetings. While they aim to complete a 4-0 season series sweep, they could encounter a tough challenge from the Nets, who have shown remarkable fight against the reigning champions.

Ad

The first matchup between the two teams took place on Nov. 8. After a tough loss to the Golden State Warriors, it looked like the Celtics might suffer their first back-to-back defeat of the campaign. The Nets came out strong, taking a 14-point lead early in the opening period. However, with Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard combining for 53 points, Joe Mazzulla’s squad battled back to secure a 108-104 overtime victory.

The second meeting was far less competitive, as Boston dominated with a commanding 139-114 win.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Their most recent showdown on March 15 was the closest contest yet. Cameron Johnson and Keon Johnson delivered a combined 44-point effort for Brooklyn, but the Celtics managed to hold on, closing out a narrow 115-113 victory.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

The Nets have proven that they can post to be a threat for the Celtics and are inching closer to an upset with the passing of every game. With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown now listed on the latest injury report, Brooklyn has a prime opportunity to capitalize and earn a statement victory.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Reports for Mar. 18

Boston Celtics injury report

Ad

The Boston Celtics have added two of their best players on the injury report for tonight’s clash against the Brooklyn Nets. Jaylen Brown is officially listed out due to a right knee injury. Whereas, Jayson Tatum has been listed as “questionable”.

Brooklyn Nets injury report

The Brooklyn Nets are set to miss two key pieces for tonight’s clash. Cam Thomas (hamstring) and De’Anthony Melton (ACL) are officially out. Additionally, the team has added two players to the injury report under “probable” – Noah Clowney (ankle) and Ziaire Williams (Achilles).

Ad

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 18

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

The Boston Celtics are expected to start Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Sam Hauser, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis.

Point

Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Derrick White Jrue Holiday Sam Hauser Al Horford Kristaps Porzingis JD Davison Payton Prichard Baylor Scheierman Drew Peterson Luke Kornet Jordan Walsh Xavier Tillman Neemias Queta

Ad

Brooklyn Nets starting lineup and depth chart

The Brooklyn Nets’ projected lineup includes D’Angelo Russell, Keon Johnson, Jalen Wilson, Cameron Johnson and Nic Claxton.

Point

Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center D’Angelo Russell Keon Johnson Jalen Wilson Cameron Johnson Nic Claxton Reece Beekman Tyrese Martin Tosan Evbuomwan Trendon Watford Day'Ron Sharpe

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.