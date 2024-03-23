Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls Injury Reports for March 23 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Boston Celtics play on the second night of a back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. The Eastern Conference rivals will face off for the third time this year. Boston is up 2-0 in their season series and has a shot at claiming the season series. The 17-time champions secured a 129-112 win on Feb. 22 against the Bulls in their previous matchup.

Derrick White was the unlikely hero for Boston, dropping 28 points on 9-of-14, shooting, including 5 3s. He also had five assists, two steals and three blocks. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown finished with 20-point outings as well.

Nikola Vucevic and Coby White's 20-point efforts went in vain for the Bulls as DeMar DeRozan and others struggled. Chicago will need more from its veteran star to make a push for an improbable result against the mighty C's.

Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls Injury Reports for Mar. 23

One of the key differences between the Celtics and Bulls rosters is depth. Boston simply is better comparatively. Meanwhile, the Bulls, even with their limitations, have dealt with multiple injury issues this season, causing most of their struggles amid a 34-36 season.

Here's a look at the injuries for both teams:

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Boston Celtics injury report had Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford listed before Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday was ruled out with a shoulder injury, while Tatum and Horford also missed the game with ankle and toe ailments. All three could be questionable to face the Bulls.

Player Status Injury Jayson Tatum Questionable Ankle Al Horford Questionable Toe Jrue Holiday Questionable Shoulder

What happened to Jrue Holiday?

Jrue Holiday has missed the last three games for the Boston Celtics with a right shoulder contusion. He has been iffy to play in those before being ruled out as a game-time decision. Holiday recently revealed to the Boston Globe that he had been experiencing a "dead arm." It's an injury caused by repeated throwing motions.

Holiday said that he injured himself after getting hit on a screen, and there's no definitive timeline available for his return.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls, meanwhile, have six injured players. Alex Caruso and Coby White are probable with ankle and hip injuries, respectively, but both are likely to play.

Meanwhile, Lonzo Ball (knee), Zach LaVine (midfoot surgery), Julian Phillips (foot sprain) and Patrick Williams (midfoot surgery) are sidelined.

Player Status Injury Alex Caruso Probable Ankle Zach LaVine Out Midfoot surgery Julian Phillips Out Foot Coby White Probable Hip Lonzo Ball Out Knee Patrick Williams Our Midfoot surgery

Lonzo Ball injury update

Lonzo Ball, who has been out since Jan. 2022 with a knee injury, could return to the lineup next season. According to Chicago Bulls' beat writer KC Johnson, there is a "growing buzz" that Ball could Ball will play next season after sitting out two consecutive years with a knee ailment. He has undergone multiple surgeries to recover from the issue.