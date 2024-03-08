Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 moments (March 7)

The Boston Celtics sought redemption against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday in the Mile High City, aiming to even the season series after a narrow 102-100 defeat in their first encounter on Jan. 19. With Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum leading the charge, the Celtics were fully equipped for the rematch.

The game commenced with the intensity that mirrored their last meeting two months prior, as both teams aggressively exchanged shots, each striving to establish dominance early on. Tatum and Brown wasted no time, firing on all cylinders for Boston right from the start.

By the end of the first quarter, every Nuggets player had contributed to the score, with Nikola Jokic accumulating seven points and five assists in just 12 minutes. A long-range, 31-footer by Jamal Murray as the first quarter buzzer sounded propelled Denver to a slight 30-28 lead.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The second quarter saw Brown ignite for 15 points in an attempt to narrow the gap. However, Jokic, responding with 13 points of his own, helped the Nuggets extend their lead to 62-54 by halftime, setting the stage for a compelling second half.

Top 5 moments from Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets

Here are the top moments from the marquee clash between the favorites for the title this year:

#5 Jamal Murray perfectly sets Aaron Gordon for the emphatic dunk

Jamal Murray has played a pivotal role in the Nuggets' offensive strategy, particularly when navigating the pick-and-roll, a tactic that proved effective against the Celtics' top-three defense.

Murray masterfully executed a snake dribble off a pick-and-roll with Nikola Jokic, compelling Jrue Holiday to shift his defensive focus from Aaron Gordon at the dunker's spot to assist Kristaps Porzingis.

However, Holiday's adjustment failed to counter an imminent alley-oop to Gordon, who soared to complete the play with a forceful dunk, showcasing the Nuggets' offensive prowess and tactical acumen.

Expand Tweet

#4 Jamal Murray beats the buzzer

Jamal Murray demonstrated his exceptional shooting skills with a remarkable fadeaway 3-pointer from 30 feet out as the shot clock dwindled.

Recognizing there wasn't sufficient time to execute a set play, Murray took matters into his own hands, dribbling to his right. Despite the defensive efforts of Xavier Tillman and Jrue Holiday, who were poised to contest the shot, Murray's precision prevailed.

His successful 3-pointer extended the Nuggets' lead by two.

Expand Tweet

#3 Nikola Jokic dunks on Kristaps Porzingis

Nikola Jokic, not typically celebrated for his dunking prowess, showcased a moment of incredible athleticism. Taking an aggressive drive to the right, he managed to push the towering 7'3" Kristaps Porzingis deep into the paint.

Then, with a swift spin move back towards the rim, the Joker sent Porzingis stumbling to the ground. Capitalizing on the moment, he completed the play with a dynamic off-spin dunk, demonstrating his versatility and skill in a spectacular fashion.

Expand Tweet

#2 Payton Watson blocks Jayson Tatum, Jamal Murray hits tough floater

Jayson Tatum attempted to penetrate the defense by driving to the right, attracting the attention of three defenders.

As he launched a shot with forward momentum, Watson soared in, masterfully timing his block to swat the ball at its apex.

His defensive effort was precise, managing to avoid a goaltending call and denying Tatum's attempt.

Following this defensive showcase, Jamal Murray found himself matched up with Jrue Holiday on the next play.

Murray executed a swift crossover from right to left, drawing Tatum as the help defender. However, Tatum's efforts were in vain as Murray outmaneuvered him with a slick behind-the-back dribble.

This move not only shook Tatum but also allowed Murray to create space for a gentle floater off one foot. The successful execution of this play compelled the Celtics to call a timeout.

Expand Tweet

#1 Aaron Gordon for the game-sealing dunks

Following a post-up move by Nikola Jokic, with Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown putting forth a valiant effort to block his shot, Aaron Gordon positioned himself adeptly in the dunker's spot.

Demonstrating impeccable timing, Gordon leaped for an emphatic offensive rebound and executed a powerful put-back dunk.

Expand Tweet

With less than a minute remaining in the game, Nikola Jokic expertly manipulated the Celtics' defense into a no-win situation. Establishing himself with a post-up, Jokić executed a deceptive shot fake.

Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon dashed towards the basket. Skillfully anticipating Jokic's feint, Gordon soared through the air to catch what turned out to be a perfectly timed pass, finishing with a thunderous dunk.

This strategic play effectively sealed the victory for the Nuggets, ensuring their sweep of the Celtics in their season series with a final score of 115-109.

Expand Tweet