Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 31 | 2024-25 NBA season

The New Orleans Pelicans host the Boston Celtics on Friday for their second and final encounter of the 2024-24 regular season. The Celtics are 1-0 in their ongoing season series after they defeated the Pelicans 120-119 at home earlier this month.

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Celtics Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Jan. 31

The Celtics are projected to use a starting lineup of Derrick White (PG), Jrue Holiday (SG), Jaylen Brown (SF), Jayson Tatum (PF) and Kristaps Porzingis (C). for the game.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Derrick White

Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard SG Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard Jaylen Brown SF Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser* Jayson Tatum PF Jayson Tatum Al Horford* Sam Hauser* C Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet Neemias Queta

Pelicans Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Jan. 31

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are expected to use a starting lineup of Dejounte Murray (PG), CJ McCollum (SG), Trey Murphy (SF), Zion Williamson (PF) and Yves Missi (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Dejounte Murray*

Jose Alvarado CJ McCollum SG CJ McCollum Jordan Hawkins* Brandon Boston SF Trey Murphy III Javonte Green Brandon Boston PF Zion Williamson Javonte Green Jeremiah Robinson-Earl C Yves Missi Daniel Theis* Karlo Matkovic

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Reports

Celtics injury report for Jan. 31

The Celtics have two players on their injury report for the upcoming matchup. Al Horford is probable to play, while Sam Hauser's participation is questionable.

Player Status Injury Al Horford Probable (GTD) Toe Sam Hauser Questionable (GTD) Hip

Pelicans injury report for Jan. 31

Meanwhile, the Pelicans have Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones listed as out for the game. Jordan Hawkins is probable to play, while Dejounte Murray and Daniel Theis are questionable.

Player Status Injury Dejounte Murray Probable (GTD) Finger Jordan Hawkins Questionable (GTD) Illness Daniel Theis Questionable (GTD) Thumb Brandon Ingram Out Ankle Herbert Jones Out Shoulder

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans: Preview

Ahead of the contest, the Boston Celtics stand second in the Eastern Conference with a 33-15 record. They have won six of their last 10 games and are coming off a 122-100 home victory against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Kristaps Porzingis led Boston to victory with his double-double performance of 34 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans stand second-last in the Western Conference with a 12-36 record. They have won five of their last 10 outings and are on a four-game losing streak after a 137-136 home loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans' losing effort with 29 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Trey Murphy III led their scoring with 32 points.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans?

The Celtics-Pelicans matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Friday. It will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Boston and GCSEN and is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

