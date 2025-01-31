  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 31 | 2024-25 NBA season

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 31 | 2024-25 NBA season

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Jan 31, 2025 13:16 GMT
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn
Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 31 | 2024-25 NBA season (Image: IMAGN)

The New Orleans Pelicans host the Boston Celtics on Friday for their second and final encounter of the 2024-24 regular season. The Celtics are 1-0 in their ongoing season series after they defeated the Pelicans 120-119 at home earlier this month.

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Celtics Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Jan. 31

The Celtics are projected to use a starting lineup of Derrick White (PG), Jrue Holiday (SG), Jaylen Brown (SF), Jayson Tatum (PF) and Kristaps Porzingis (C). for the game.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGDerrick White
Jrue HolidayPayton Pritchard
SGJrue HolidayPayton PritchardJaylen Brown
SFJaylen BrownSam Hauser*Jayson Tatum
PFJayson TatumAl Horford*Sam Hauser*
CKristaps PorzingisLuke KornetNeemias Queta
also-read-trending Trending

Pelicans Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Jan. 31

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are expected to use a starting lineup of Dejounte Murray (PG), CJ McCollum (SG), Trey Murphy (SF), Zion Williamson (PF) and Yves Missi (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGDejounte Murray*
Jose AlvaradoCJ McCollum
SGCJ McCollumJordan Hawkins*Brandon Boston
SFTrey Murphy IIIJavonte GreenBrandon Boston
PFZion WilliamsonJavonte GreenJeremiah Robinson-Earl
CYves MissiDaniel Theis*Karlo Matkovic

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Reports

Celtics injury report for Jan. 31

The Celtics have two players on their injury report for the upcoming matchup. Al Horford is probable to play, while Sam Hauser's participation is questionable.

PlayerStatusInjury
Al HorfordProbable (GTD)Toe
Sam HauserQuestionable (GTD)Hip

Pelicans injury report for Jan. 31

Meanwhile, the Pelicans have Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones listed as out for the game. Jordan Hawkins is probable to play, while Dejounte Murray and Daniel Theis are questionable.

PlayerStatusInjury
Dejounte MurrayProbable (GTD)Finger
Jordan HawkinsQuestionable (GTD)Illness
Daniel TheisQuestionable (GTD)Thumb
Brandon IngramOut Ankle
Herbert JonesOut Shoulder

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans: Preview

Ahead of the contest, the Boston Celtics stand second in the Eastern Conference with a 33-15 record. They have won six of their last 10 games and are coming off a 122-100 home victory against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Kristaps Porzingis led Boston to victory with his double-double performance of 34 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans stand second-last in the Western Conference with a 12-36 record. They have won five of their last 10 outings and are on a four-game losing streak after a 137-136 home loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans' losing effort with 29 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Trey Murphy III led their scoring with 32 points.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans?

The Celtics-Pelicans matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Friday. It will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Boston and GCSEN and is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी