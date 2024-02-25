Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Scores for February 24, 2024

  • home icon
By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 25, 2024 02:48 GMT
New York Knicks v Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics are looking to extend their winning streak to eight when they visit the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The Celtics still have the best record in the NBA, while the Knicks are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Boston has a shot at winning at least 60 games this season, especially after the moves they made at the trade deadline. They acquired additional depth through Xavier Tillman, who was a serviceable backup big man for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are also looking to climb up the East standings closer to the Celtics. They made a lot of winning moves at the trade deadline, but will need to be healthy for things to work out. OG Anunoby, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are all out with injuries.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Scores

Boston Celtics players' stats and box score

Jaylen Brown was the lone bright spot for the Boston Celtics in the first half. Brown finished with 20 points, three rebounds and two assists, while going 9-for-12 from the field. The Celtics enter the second half with a slim 62-58 advantage.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFGMFGAFG%3PA3PM3P%FTMFTAFT%+/-
Jaylen Brown203200091275.02450.0010.01
Jayson Tatum7321033560.0020.01250.03
Kristaps Porzingis7220002633.3010.033100.02
Jrue Holiday9021004666.71333.3000.02
Derrick White8121003475.02366.7000.01
Sam Hauser33000011100.011100.0000.03
Al Horford42000022100.0000.0000.05
Payton Pritchard2021001250.0000.0000.03
Luke Kornet21000011100.0000.0000.00
Oshae BrissettDNP
Svi MykhailiukDNP
Jaden SpringerDNP
Xavier TillmanDNP

New York Knicks players' stats and box score

Just like the Boston Celtics, only one player shined for the New York Knicks. Jalen Brunson kept the Knicks afloat with 19 points and three assists on 7-for-13 shooting from the field.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFGMFGAFG%3PA3PM3P%FTMFTAFT%+/-
Precious Achiuwa4510102450.0010.0000.00
Josh Hart7430013560.01333.3010.00
Isaiah Hartenstein23401111100.0000.0000.00
Jalen Brunson191310271353.83560.022100.0-4
Donte DiVincenzo6100002728.62540.0000.04
Jericho Sims010000000.0000.0000.0-7
Alec Burks5200002450.01333.3000.0-8
Bojan Bogdanovic6000011520.01333.333100.0-8
Miles McBride92100144100.011100.0000.03
DaQuan JeffriesDNP
Julius RandleDNP
Jacob ToppinDNP

Watch this space as the game resumes after halftime. Players' stats and box scores will be updated after the contest is over.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
