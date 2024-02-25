Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Scores for February 24, 2024

The Boston Celtics are looking to extend their winning streak to eight when they visit the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The Celtics still have the best record in the NBA, while the Knicks are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Boston has a shot at winning at least 60 games this season, especially after the moves they made at the trade deadline. They acquired additional depth through Xavier Tillman, who was a serviceable backup big man for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are also looking to climb up the East standings closer to the Celtics. They made a lot of winning moves at the trade deadline, but will need to be healthy for things to work out. OG Anunoby, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are all out with injuries.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Scores

Boston Celtics players' stats and box score

Jaylen Brown was the lone bright spot for the Boston Celtics in the first half. Brown finished with 20 points, three rebounds and two assists, while going 9-for-12 from the field. The Celtics enter the second half with a slim 62-58 advantage.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P% FTM FTA FT% +/- Jaylen Brown 20 3 2 0 0 0 9 12 75.0 2 4 50.0 0 1 0.0 1 Jayson Tatum 7 3 2 1 0 3 3 5 60.0 0 2 0.0 1 2 50.0 3 Kristaps Porzingis 7 2 2 0 0 0 2 6 33.3 0 1 0.0 3 3 100.0 2 Jrue Holiday 9 0 2 1 0 0 4 6 66.7 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 2 Derrick White 8 1 2 1 0 0 3 4 75.0 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 1 Sam Hauser 3 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 100.0 1 1 100.0 0 0 0.0 3 Al Horford 4 2 0 0 0 0 2 2 100.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 5 Payton Pritchard 2 0 2 1 0 0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 3 Luke Kornet 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 100.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 Oshae Brissett DNP Svi Mykhailiuk DNP Jaden Springer DNP Xavier Tillman DNP

New York Knicks players' stats and box score

Just like the Boston Celtics, only one player shined for the New York Knicks. Jalen Brunson kept the Knicks afloat with 19 points and three assists on 7-for-13 shooting from the field.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P% FTM FTA FT% +/- Precious Achiuwa 4 5 1 0 1 0 2 4 50.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 Josh Hart 7 4 3 0 0 1 3 5 60.0 1 3 33.3 0 1 0.0 0 Isaiah Hartenstein 2 3 4 0 1 1 1 1 100.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 Jalen Brunson 19 1 3 1 0 2 7 13 53.8 3 5 60.0 2 2 100.0 -4 Donte DiVincenzo 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 7 28.6 2 5 40.0 0 0 0.0 4 Jericho Sims 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 -7 Alec Burks 5 2 0 0 0 0 2 4 50.0 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 -8 Bojan Bogdanovic 6 0 0 0 0 1 1 5 20.0 1 3 33.3 3 3 100.0 -8 Miles McBride 9 2 1 0 0 1 4 4 100.0 1 1 100.0 0 0 0.0 3 DaQuan Jeffries DNP Julius Randle DNP Jacob Toppin DNP

Watch this space as the game resumes after halftime. Players' stats and box scores will be updated after the contest is over.