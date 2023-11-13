Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Prediction and betting tips | November 13, 2023

The Boston Celtics have won their last two games and will be full of confidence when they face the New York Knicks for the second time this season. Boston's bench unit appears to have broken out of its early-season funk and now provides exceptional floor spacing to help keep the offense ticking at an elite level.

The Knicks have also bounced back from a slow start to the season. Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson have begun performing at a high level again, giving the Knicks an elite one-two punch. New York is 5-4 to begin the season.

In the last meeting between these two teams, the Celtics secured a 108-104 victory. Boston's two losses of the season are now a distant memory. However, New York has always given the Celtics a tough game, and we shouldn't expect anything different when they face off on Monday night.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Boston Celtics (7-2) vs. New York Knicks (5-4)

Date and Time: November 13, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks: Preview

The Boston Celtics have arguably the best top-six rotation in the NBA. Joe Mazzulla's team has improved their shot profile from last season, with post-ups and rim pressure a staple of their offensive system. The Celtics have won seven of their opening nine games, including their last two contests. They're proving their credentials as a contending team in the East.

New York stuttered out of the gates. Julius Randle's performances led to some concern from the fanbase while Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo were also falling below their expected level. However, the Knicks have figured things out. Mitchell Robinson's size and strength will be an issue for the Celtics on the interior.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks: Predicted starting lineups

The Boston Celtics' starting five could look like this: Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis.

Boston's starting five is essentially an All-Star lineup. There's no weakness on either side of the court, and teams have been struggling to contain their offensive intensity.

The New York Knicks' starting lineup could look like this: Quentin Grimes, Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson.

RJ Barrett has had a fantastic start to the season. He's finally showing the All-Star signs Knicks fans have been waiting for. Randle, Brunson, and Grimes have all been solid over the past few games, too.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks: Betting Tips

Jayson Tatum has been playing at an All-NBA level to begin the season. He's getting to the line whenever he wants. He's driving the lane with purpose and physicality. And he's knocking down his catch-and-shoot threes. You can get Tatum scoring over 27.5 points for -106 or going under 27.5 points for -120.

Mitchell Robinson could dominate the glass against the Celtics. They've struggled against bruising bigs this season, so Robinson could be good value on over 9.5 boards for the game at -111.

Since joining the Celtics, Jrue Holiday has flirted with a couple of triple-double nights. His playmaking has been a big addition to the rotation. Holiday is -146 to get over 5.5 assists against the Knicks and +114 to go under 5.5. Taking the over seems like a logical decision.

Julius Randle could find himself in favorable matchups throughout the contest against Boston. He's -128 to score over 18.5 points, which seems both logical and fair. If you think the Celtics are going to lock him down, you can take the under at +100.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks: Prediction

The Boston Celtics are entering the game against the New York Knicks as favorites to get the win. The Knicks are +9 on the spread at -112 and +315 on the money line. Boston is -9 at -108 and -400 on the money line. The odds make sense given the Celtics' overall talent level and improving performances from their bench unit.

Neither team is entering the game with any major injury concerns. As such, we should see a fun and physical game of basketball. However, the Knicks should be unable to match Boston's overall talent level on both sides of the court.

Instead, Tom Thibodeau will need New York to embrace the physical side of the game and look to make the most of their strength advantage. If the Knicks can attack their individual matchups, they should have a chance at securing a big win over the Celtics.