Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks starting lineups and depth chart for February 24 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics visit the New York Knicks on Saturday at the Madison Square Garden in New York, with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth game of their season series, with the Celtics sweeping the Knicks, and is part of the NBA's three-game slate.

The Celtics resumed their season post the All-Star break with their seventh straight win, beating the Chicago Bulls 129-112 away on Thursday.

Boston showcased their offensive depth, with Derrick White leading the scoring with 28 points, followed by Jayson Tatum with 25 and Jaylen Brown contributing 21. The team excelled from beyond the arc, sinking 23 of 47 attempts, with White and Tatum hitting five 3-pointers apiece.

The New York Knicks, meanwhile, halted a four-game skid by securing a 110-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Jalen Brunson played a pivotal role in the win with 21 points and 12 assists.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks injuries

Boston Celtics injuries for Feb. 24

There are no players for the Celtics on their injury report. All of them are healthy and available.

New York Knick Knicks injuries for Feb. 24

The Knicks have listed four players on their injury report. C Mitchell Robinson (ankle), SF OG Anunoby (elbow) and PF Julius Randle (shoulder) are out.

Meanwhile, PG Duane Washington Jr. (thumb) is a game-time decision.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks starting lineups and depth chart

Boston Celtics starting lineups and depth chart for Feb. 24

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard JD Davison SG Derrick White Jaden Springer SF Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Svi Mykhailiuk PF Jayson Tatum Al Horford Oshae Brissett C Kristaps Porzingis Xavier Tillman Luke Kornet

New York Knicks starting lineups and depth chart for Feb. 24

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Duane Washington Jr. * SG Donte DiVincenzo Alec Burks DaQuan Jeffries SF Josh Hart Bojan Bogdanovic PF Precious Achiuwa Jacob Toppin C Isaiah Hartenstein Jericho Sims

(*) Game-time decision

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks key matchups

Derrick White vs. Jalen Brunson

Derrick White was arguably having an All-Star-worthy season despite not being selected. His presence on the court has boosted the Celtics with a +6.8 differential rating.

The Celtics boast a +10.8 net rating with a 123.5 offensive rating and 112.7 defensive rating. In contrast, when he's not playing, their net rating decreases to +5.1, with the offensive rating falling to 108.4 and assists per game dwindling from 26.7 to 20.8.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson, who was selected as an All-Star for the first time, has carried the team significantly due to major injuries to co-star Julius Randle and OG Anunoby for the past two weeks.

Brunson has averaged 27.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists on 47.9% shooting, including 40.6% from the 3-point line.

Jrue Holiday vs. Donte DiVincenzo

Holiday has enhanced the Celtics' defense since his arrival in the blockbuster trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, also offering efficient catch-and-shoot abilities that aid in team spacing.

His versatility allows him to be utilized in various lineups, as he can defend both smaller and larger players effectively.

Meanwhile, DiVincenzo has played remarkably when the team needs their players to provide more than usual with injuries. He has averaged 24.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 48.4% shooting, including 40.0% from the 3-point line.

He has been the much-needed offensive boost, aiding Brunson with space, playing stellar defense, chasing primary offensive targets around screens and making them work harder on offense with tough shot contests.

Both guards are expected to guard each other at times during the game and could dictate key possessions in the clutch.