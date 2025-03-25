Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings player stats and box score (Mar. 24) | 2024-25 NBA season

The defending champion Boston Celtics faced the Sacramento Kings on Monday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Boston is in the second night of a back-to-back set, coming off a 129-116 road win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. The Celtics aim to extend their five-game winning streak. They are among the best teams in the NBA with a 52-19 record. They are five games behind the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (57-14).

On the other hand, Sacramento (35-35) is on a two-game losing skid. They are No. 9 in the Western Conference, holding just a one-game lead over the tenth-seeded Dallas Mavericks (35-37).

Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings player stats and box score

Boston Celtics player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaylen Brown 4 1 0 0 0 2 2-4 0-1 0-0 -6 Jayson Tatum 17 5 6 0 0 3 5-11 4-7 3-4 7 Kristaps Porziņģis 7 5 0 0 0 0 2-6 0-2 3-4 -4 Derrick White 0 2 3 1 0 1 0-1 0-1 0-0 -8 Jrue Holiday 5 0 2 1 0 0 2-5 1-2 0-0 7 Payton Pritchard 14 1 1 1 0 1 5-9 3-7 1-2 11 Luke Kornet 6 5 0 1 1 0 3-4 0-0 0-0 9 Baylor Scheierman 3 1 1 2 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 9 Torrey Craig DNP - - - - - - - - - JD Davison DNP - - - - - - - - - Sam Hauser DNP - - - - - - - - - Drew Peterson DNP - - - - - - - - - Neemias Queta DNP - - - - - - - - - Jordan Walsh DNP - - - - - - - - -

Sacramento Kings player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- DeMar DeRozan 8 1 7 0 0 1 4-13 0-2 0-0 0 Keegan Murray 10 3 0 2 0 1 4-8 2-3 0-0 -7 Domantas Sabonis 10 10 1 0 0 0 3-5 0-1 4-5 -2 Zach LaVine 4 3 1 0 0 3 2-7 0-2 0-0 -7 Keon Ellis 7 1 2 2 0 1 3-4 0-1 1-1 -4 Jonas Valanciunas 4 3 1 0 0 0 2-3 0-0 0-0 -3 Jake LaRavia 2 0 0 2 0 2 1-2 0-1 0-0 -3 Markelle Fultz 6 1 1 0 0 1 2-3 2-2 0-0 -1 Trey Lyles 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 Isaiah Crawford DNP - - - - - - - - - Jae Crowder DNP - - - - - - - - - Isaac Jones DNP - - - - - - - - - Mason Jones DNP - - - - - - - - - Terry Taylor DNP - - - - - - - - -

Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Boston Celtics had a 30-29 lead over the Sacramento Kings. Jayson Tatum had 11 points and four assists on 3-for-6 shooting, including 2-for-4 from the 3-point line.

Boston had a five-point lead at the end of the first half, 56-51. Tatum led all scorers with 17 at the half. He went 5-for-11 (4-for-7 on 3-pointers) and also had five rebounds and six assists. Payton Pritchard added 14 points off the bench on 5-for-9 shooting (3-for-7 from downtown).

On the flip side, Domantas Sabonis led Sacramento with 10 points and 10 boards. Keegan Murray scored 10 on 4-for-8 shooting, while DeMar DeRozan added eight points and seven assists on 4-for-13 shooting.

This is a live copy and will be updated as the game progresses.

