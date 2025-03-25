  • home icon
Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings player stats and box score (Mar. 24) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Mar 25, 2025 03:12 GMT
Sacramento Kings v Boston Celtics - Source: Getty
Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings hosted the defending champion Boston Celtics on Monday (Image Source: Getty)

The defending champion Boston Celtics faced the Sacramento Kings on Monday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Boston is in the second night of a back-to-back set, coming off a 129-116 road win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. The Celtics aim to extend their five-game winning streak. They are among the best teams in the NBA with a 52-19 record. They are five games behind the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (57-14).

On the other hand, Sacramento (35-35) is on a two-game losing skid. They are No. 9 in the Western Conference, holding just a one-game lead over the tenth-seeded Dallas Mavericks (35-37).

Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings player stats and box score

Boston Celtics player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaylen Brown4100022-40-10-0-6
Jayson Tatum17560035-114-73-47
Kristaps Porziņģis7500002-60-23-4-4
Derrick White0231010-10-10-0-8
Jrue Holiday5021002-51-20-07
Payton Pritchard14111015-93-71-211
Luke Kornet6501103-40-00-09
Baylor Scheierman3112001-11-10-09
Torrey CraigDNP---------
JD DavisonDNP---------
Sam HauserDNP---------
Drew PetersonDNP---------
Neemias QuetaDNP---------
Jordan WalshDNP---------
Sacramento Kings player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
DeMar DeRozan8170014-130-20-00
Keegan Murray10302014-82-30-0-7
Domantas Sabonis101010003-50-14-5-2
Zach LaVine4310032-70-20-0-7
Keon Ellis7122013-40-11-1-4
Jonas Valanciunas4310002-30-00-0-3
Jake LaRavia2002021-20-10-0-3
Markelle Fultz6110012-32-20-0-1
Trey Lyles0200000-00-00-02
Isaiah CrawfordDNP---------
Jae CrowderDNP---------
Isaac JonesDNP---------
Mason JonesDNP---------
Terry TaylorDNP---------
Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Boston Celtics had a 30-29 lead over the Sacramento Kings. Jayson Tatum had 11 points and four assists on 3-for-6 shooting, including 2-for-4 from the 3-point line.

Boston had a five-point lead at the end of the first half, 56-51. Tatum led all scorers with 17 at the half. He went 5-for-11 (4-for-7 on 3-pointers) and also had five rebounds and six assists. Payton Pritchard added 14 points off the bench on 5-for-9 shooting (3-for-7 from downtown).

On the flip side, Domantas Sabonis led Sacramento with 10 points and 10 boards. Keegan Murray scored 10 on 4-for-8 shooting, while DeMar DeRozan added eight points and seven assists on 4-for-13 shooting.

This is a live copy and will be updated as the game progresses.

