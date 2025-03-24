Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 24 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Boston Celtics visit the Sacramento Kings on Sunday for their second 2024-25 season meeting. The Celtics won their previous game against the Kings on Jan. 10. Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis were key for the Celtics, combining for 50 points to take down the Kings.

Ad

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum had an off night and was held to 15 points shooting 5-13. Sacramento’s starters put up a good effort, with DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk and Keegan Murray combining for 98 points. But it wasn’t enough to beat Boston, who won 114-97.

The Celtics are second in the Eastern Conference (52-19) and have won five games in a row. Meanwhile, Sacramento is fighting to hang on to 10th (35-35) spot in a tightly contested Western Conference.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Kings will need a massive effort from their star players if they want any hope of winning against Boston. They have lost two in a row and is 3-7 over its last 10 games.

Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings Injury Reports for March 24

Boston Celtics injury report

The Celtics are yet to submit their injury report, but since they’re playing the second game of a back-to-back, there likely won’t be many changes.

Ad

Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Jrue Holiday (shoulder), Xavier Tillman (knee) and Jaylen Brown (knee) missed Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Sacramento Kings injury report

The Kings don’t have a lot of injuries to worry about either. But some key players could be unavailable against Boston. Devin Carter (illness), Malik Monk (illness) and Domantas Sabonis (right ankle) are listed as questionable.

Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 24

Expand Tweet

Ad

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth charts

The Celtics are expected to start Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Jayson Tatum and Luke Kornet.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Derrick White Payton Pritchard Sam Hauser Jayson Tatum Jonas Valanciunas JD Davison Baylor Scheierman Jordan Walsh Al Horford Neemias Queta





Drew Peterson



Ad

Sacramento Kings starting lineup and depth charts

The Sacramento Kings are expected to start Malik Monk, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Jonas Valanciunas.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Malik Monk Zach LaVine DeMar DeRozan Keegan Murray Jonas Valanciunas Markelle Fultz Keon Ellis Jake LaRavia Trey Lyles Isaac Jones

Mason Jones Doug McDermott

Jae Crowder

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.