Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 24 | NBA 2024-25 Season

By Sameer Khan
Modified Mar 24, 2025 12:40 GMT
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn
The Boston Celtics visit the Sacramento Kings on Sunday for their second 2024-25 season meeting. The Celtics won their previous game against the Kings on Jan. 10. Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis were key for the Celtics, combining for 50 points to take down the Kings.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum had an off night and was held to 15 points shooting 5-13. Sacramento’s starters put up a good effort, with DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk and Keegan Murray combining for 98 points. But it wasn’t enough to beat Boston, who won 114-97.

The Celtics are second in the Eastern Conference (52-19) and have won five games in a row. Meanwhile, Sacramento is fighting to hang on to 10th (35-35) spot in a tightly contested Western Conference.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Kings will need a massive effort from their star players if they want any hope of winning against Boston. They have lost two in a row and is 3-7 over its last 10 games.

Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings Injury Reports for March 24

Boston Celtics injury report

The Celtics are yet to submit their injury report, but since they’re playing the second game of a back-to-back, there likely won’t be many changes.

Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Jrue Holiday (shoulder), Xavier Tillman (knee) and Jaylen Brown (knee) missed Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Sacramento Kings injury report

The Kings don’t have a lot of injuries to worry about either. But some key players could be unavailable against Boston. Devin Carter (illness), Malik Monk (illness) and Domantas Sabonis (right ankle) are listed as questionable.

Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 24

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth charts

The Celtics are expected to start Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Jayson Tatum and Luke Kornet.

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

Derrick White

Payton Pritchard

Sam Hauser

Jayson Tatum

Jonas Valanciunas

JD Davison

Baylor Scheierman

Jordan Walsh

Al Horford

Neemias Queta




Drew Peterson


Sacramento Kings starting lineup and depth charts

The Sacramento Kings are expected to start Malik Monk, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Jonas Valanciunas.

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

Malik Monk

Zach LaVine

DeMar DeRozan

Keegan Murray

Jonas Valanciunas

Markelle Fultz

Keon Ellis

Jake LaRavia

Trey Lyles

Isaac Jones


Mason Jones

Doug McDermott


Jae Crowder

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Edited by Bhargav
