The Boston Celtics faced the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season. Boston, which lost 110-97 in the previous meeting, could take the head-to-head series with another victory.

Ad

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors player stats and box score

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boston Celtics player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Torrey Craig 4 1 0 0 0 Jayson Tatum 12 5 9 0 0 Sam Hauser 7 3 0 0 1 Derrick White 12 3 2 3 0 Jaylen Brown 13 4 4 1 0 Baylor Scheierman 0 1 0 0 0 Neemias Queta 6 3 0 0 0 Payton Pritchard 10 2 0 1 0 Jordan Walsh 2 2 1 0 0 Xavier Tillman - - - - - - - - - - Al Horford - - - - - - - - - - Kristaps Porzingis - - - - - - - - - Jrue Holiday - - - - - - - - - - JD Davison - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Trending

Toronto Raptors player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jonathan Mogbo 4 3 1 0 0 Scottie Barnes 15 1 3 1 0 RJ Barrett 13 3 2 1 0 Immanuel Quicklkey 2 3 5 0 0 Gradey Dick 5 3 1 2 0 Chris Boucher 4 1 0 0 0 Orlando Robinson 4 1 1 0 0 Ochai Agbaji 5 3 0 1 0 Jamal Shead 0 1 4 0 0 Ja'Kobe Walter 2 2 0 1 0 Garrett Temple - - - - - - - - - - Jakob Poeltl - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback