Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Preseason Game Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | Oct. 15 2025

The Boston Celtics will end their preparations for the 2025-26 NBA season by hosting the Toronto Raptors at the TD Garden on Wednesday. This contest will be a rematch of their earlier preseason game, which resulted in a 107-105 victory for the Raptors.
The Boston Celtics have had a mixed preparation period and enter their final preseason outing with a 2-1 record. The Celtics started their warmup games with a resounding 121-103 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday before losing to the Raptors two days later. However, they returned to winning ways against the Cleveland Cavaliers, earning a 138-107 victory on Sunday.
With this being Boston's final preseason game, head coach Joe Mazzulla will look to get his revamped roster in sync before their season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.
On the other hand, the Raptors will face the Brooklyn Nets at home after this game. The team is currently unbeaten in their last three games, with their only loss of the preseason coming against the Denver Nuggets in their first warm-up game.
Since then, Toronto has won against the Sacramento Kings, the Boston Celtics, and the Washington Wizards, giving them a record of 3 wins and 1 loss. With the team starting to find its footing, they will be hopeful of continuing their winning run as they look to make a deep run in the league this term.
Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: Injury Report
Toronto Raptors Injury Report
The Toronto Raptors enter this game with an inflated injury report and could be without five players. Ulrich Chomche and A.J. Lawson both missed their team's last game with undisclosed injuries and are listed on the injury report. Additionally, the availability of Brandon Ingram (rest), Jakob Poeltl (back) and Collin Murray-Boyles (elbow) will be game-time decisions.
Boston Celtics Injury Report
Jayson Tatum is the most notable name on the Boston Celtics injury report, with the star set to miss most of the season with an ACL injury. Apart from him, Jordan Walsh (groin) is the only other name on the injury list for this game.
Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: predicted starting lineups and depth charts
Toronto Raptors predicted starting lineups and depth charts
Boston Celtics predicted lineups and depth charts
