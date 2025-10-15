  • home icon
Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Preseason Game Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | Oct. 15 2025

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Oct 15, 2025 18:30 GMT
Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Preseason Game Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | Oct. 15 2025 (Source: Getty Images)
Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Preseason Game Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | Oct. 15 2025 (Source: Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics will end their preparations for the 2025-26 NBA season by hosting the Toronto Raptors at the TD Garden on Wednesday. This contest will be a rematch of their earlier preseason game, which resulted in a 107-105 victory for the Raptors.

The Boston Celtics have had a mixed preparation period and enter their final preseason outing with a 2-1 record. The Celtics started their warmup games with a resounding 121-103 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday before losing to the Raptors two days later. However, they returned to winning ways against the Cleveland Cavaliers, earning a 138-107 victory on Sunday.

With this being Boston's final preseason game, head coach Joe Mazzulla will look to get his revamped roster in sync before their season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

On the other hand, the Raptors will face the Brooklyn Nets at home after this game. The team is currently unbeaten in their last three games, with their only loss of the preseason coming against the Denver Nuggets in their first warm-up game.

Since then, Toronto has won against the Sacramento Kings, the Boston Celtics, and the Washington Wizards, giving them a record of 3 wins and 1 loss. With the team starting to find its footing, they will be hopeful of continuing their winning run as they look to make a deep run in the league this term.

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: Injury Report

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Toronto Raptors enter this game with an inflated injury report and could be without five players. Ulrich Chomche and A.J. Lawson both missed their team's last game with undisclosed injuries and are listed on the injury report. Additionally, the availability of Brandon Ingram (rest), Jakob Poeltl (back) and Collin Murray-Boyles (elbow) will be game-time decisions.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jayson Tatum is the most notable name on the Boston Celtics injury report, with the star set to miss most of the season with an ACL injury. Apart from him, Jordan Walsh (groin) is the only other name on the injury list for this game.

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Toronto Raptors predicted starting lineups and depth charts

PositionStarters2nd3rd
PGImmanuel QuickleyJamal SheadChucky Hepburn
SGRJ BarrettGradey DickJa'Kobe Walter
SFOchai AgbajiJamison Battle
PFScottie BarnesJonathan Mogbo
CSandro Mamukelashvili
Boston Celtics predicted lineups and depth charts

PositionStarters2nd3rd
PGDerrick White Hugo GonzalezMax Shulga
SGAnfernee SimmonsPayton PritchardRJ Luis Jr.
SFJaylen BrownJosh MinottBaylor Scheierman
PFSam HauserChris BoucherXavier Tillman
CNeemias QuetaLuka GarzaAmari Williams
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

