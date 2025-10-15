Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Preseason Game Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | Oct. 15 2025

The Boston Celtics will end their preparations for the 2025-26 NBA season by hosting the Toronto Raptors at the TD Garden on Wednesday. This contest will be a rematch of their earlier preseason game, which resulted in a 107-105 victory for the Raptors.

Ad

The Boston Celtics have had a mixed preparation period and enter their final preseason outing with a 2-1 record. The Celtics started their warmup games with a resounding 121-103 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday before losing to the Raptors two days later. However, they returned to winning ways against the Cleveland Cavaliers, earning a 138-107 victory on Sunday.

With this being Boston's final preseason game, head coach Joe Mazzulla will look to get his revamped roster in sync before their season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the other hand, the Raptors will face the Brooklyn Nets at home after this game. The team is currently unbeaten in their last three games, with their only loss of the preseason coming against the Denver Nuggets in their first warm-up game.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Since then, Toronto has won against the Sacramento Kings, the Boston Celtics, and the Washington Wizards, giving them a record of 3 wins and 1 loss. With the team starting to find its footing, they will be hopeful of continuing their winning run as they look to make a deep run in the league this term.

Ad

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: Injury Report

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Toronto Raptors enter this game with an inflated injury report and could be without five players. Ulrich Chomche and A.J. Lawson both missed their team's last game with undisclosed injuries and are listed on the injury report. Additionally, the availability of Brandon Ingram (rest), Jakob Poeltl (back) and Collin Murray-Boyles (elbow) will be game-time decisions.

Ad

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jayson Tatum is the most notable name on the Boston Celtics injury report, with the star set to miss most of the season with an ACL injury. Apart from him, Jordan Walsh (groin) is the only other name on the injury list for this game.

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Toronto Raptors predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Ad

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG Immanuel Quickley Jamal Shead Chucky Hepburn SG RJ Barrett Gradey Dick Ja'Kobe Walter SF Ochai Agbaji Jamison Battle PF Scottie Barnes Jonathan Mogbo C Sandro Mamukelashvili

Ad

Boston Celtics predicted lineups and depth charts

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG Derrick White Hugo Gonzalez Max Shulga SG Anfernee Simmons Payton Pritchard RJ Luis Jr. SF Jaylen Brown Josh Minott Baylor Scheierman PF Sam Hauser Chris Boucher Xavier Tillman C Neemias Queta Luka Garza Amari Williams

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More