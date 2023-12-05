Boston Celtics' White Mamba describes Paul Pierce losing $10,000 to Tony Allen over hilarious bet

Paul Pierce and the 2008 Boston Celtics are some of the most iconic championship teams over the past decade. According to sources, plenty of players are extremely competitive and would bet on various things just to get an edge over the other players.

Brian Scalabrine, nicknamed the "White Mamba," was part of the 2008 team that defeated the LA Lakers in six games. While he was on the team, he got to know his teammates and even the stars at that time. One role player who stood out among the rest due to his defense was a young Tony Allen, who was in his fourth year at the time.

During one instance, Pierce challenged Allen $10,000 to see if he could pronounce the plural form of the word "moose." In the end, he became the victim of his pranks and lost money, thanks to the wit of the defensive specialist.

"One time, Scalabrine said, Pierce offered Tony Allen $10,000 if he could properly say the plural form of moose," Jay King of Athletic said. "According to Scalabrine, Pierce pointed at a single moose and told Allen he would win the money if he could say the correct term to use if two such animals were together on top of a nearby car."

Allen was quick on his feet, and Scalabrine shared his response:

"Them two mooses over there are on top of that car. Now give me my money."

This anecdote shows how players on the Celtics team were ready to gamble on anything.

Boston Celtics eye another sharpshooter

The Boston Celtics (15-4) are currently one of the best teams in the league. They'll face the Indiana Pacers in the NBA In-Season Tournament Quarter-Finals. Even though they're doing well right now, the Celtics aren't done scouting players and have reportedly expressed interest in another outside threat.

According to sources, the Celtics are exploring the option of pursuing John Konchar of the Memphis Grizzlies. Konchar hasn't seen much action this season but is still a valuable three-and-D player that Boston can use if they can acquire him.

The team hasn't made their interest known to the public yet, but they've been reportedly "keeping tabs" on Konchar. The 27-year-old wing player isn't playing well this season, but he has a reputation for being a reliable shooter from beyond the arc. He's making 29.6% of his shots from beyond the arc this season.

