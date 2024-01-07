"Both All-Stars easily": Knicks fans revise opinions as Jalen Brunson & Julius Randle go nuclear with 72 points

Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson combined for 72 points as the New York Knicks blew out the Washington Wizards 121-105 at the Capital One Arena on Saturday. The forward and the guard have 39 and 33 points, respectively, as they put the screws on the Wizards to notch up their fourth win on the trot. The Knicks are now fourth in the East with a healthy 21-15 record. Both Brunson and Randle were pegged All-Star material for their efforts by fans after the team's win.

In the league's updated All-Star voting, Brunson has already made the list of guards, but Randle was left off the first vote by fans. However, the latter has been formidable this season and has made a case for himself to earn his third All-Star honors. Knicks fandom, though, believed their two stars were clearly on the list.

On the game front, Brunson ended with 33 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Randle had 39 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. New recruit OG Anunoby had a quiet day with just nine points, five boards and two assists.

For the Wizards, forward Kyle Kuzma led from the front with 27 points, while Deni Avdija had 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Julius Randle shares his thoughts on All-Star selection

Julius Randle made the All-Star weekend in 2021 and 2023 and now has a chance of making it again this season. The forward has had a scintillating season, averaging 24.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. Should he be an All-Star, he would be receiving an incentive of roughly $1.3 million, and according to the NY Post, the Knicks star had no idea that he would be having a windfall if he became a potential All-Star this season.

“I didn’t even know," Randle said. "I swear on my sons. I knew I got a bonus, something north of a million. But you think I’m focusing on that? I just think I’m at a point in my career where obviously I want to play the best basketball in my career. awant to continue to get better. I’m in the mindset of just I’m enjoying each moment.”

The Knicks are one of the teams pegged to make the playoffs this season. In what has been a competitive Eastern Conference, New York has been on a roll mowing down tough challenges. Before trouncing the Wizards, they gave the Philadelphia 76ers a 128-92 defeat and a 116-100 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Up next, Julius Randle and the Knicks take on two West teams — the Portland Trail Blazers and the Dallas Mavericks.