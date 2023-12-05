"Both if he can": 2020 NBA champion believes LeBron James will see Bronny's USC debut and play Lakers game on same day

LeBron James has made it clear that he plans to watch his son, Bronny James make his USC debut this season after transferring schools. Of course, given the LA Lakers schedule, that could mean that LeBron James has a scheduling conflict on his hands. While he previously stated that he would even miss a game if need be, it sounds as though he's trying to ensure that isn't the case.

As he previously explained, at the end of the day, it's family over everything, and as such, being there to support his son is a priority. Of course, factoring into his decision is the terrifying experience Bronny had over the summer while working out, where he went into cardiac arrest.

While there was concern among fans that he may never play again, he has since been cleared, and will return to the court when he makes his USC debut. NBA vet Danny Green spoke on "Run It Back" for FanDuel TV, where he explained that knowing James, he'll make both work.

"[LeBron James] is such a workaholic, I don't think he believes himself when he was saying it... He's going to try to do both if he can."

Looking at when LeBron James' son Bronny James will make his college debut

After a near-death experience over the summer, Bronny James has begun basketball activities with the USC Trojans. In addition to practicing with the team, he recently warmed up with the team prior to a recent game.

Despite that, he has yet to take the court for the University. With a full schedule, it seems to be just a question of when Bronny makes his debut. As USC coach Andy Enfield recently explained, although Bronny has been cleared for non-contact practice, he still hasn't been fully cleared to return.

He was quoted in an ESPN report as saying:

"Bronny has not been cleared fully yet from USC. He can participate without contact. He's done a good job of getting his conditioning and his strength back and I think he's on the path to being ready to play very quickly."

As he went on to explain, the team's hope is that James is cleared to return to the court as soon as possible. Despite that, without being a full participant in practice, it's unclear when he will actually make his debut.

When he does, it seems like a safe bet that his dad, LeBron James, will be right there cheering him on from the sidelines.