"Both of those guys don’t have a flaw" - Andre Iguodala rates Paul George and Kevin Durant as the most talented players in the league

For a long time now, Kevin Durant and Paul George have been some of the most elite players in the NBA. At this time, both players are already considered veterans of the league. However, their status as top-tier players still hasn't changed. Durant is still one of the most lethal scorers today, while George remains one of the most versatile players.

Another NBA veteran, Andre Iguodala, recently opened up about both superstars. In his eyes, Kevin Durant and Paul George are still two of the best players today. While many younger players have begun to take over the league, Durant and George remain among the most talented players.

Iguodala said:

“Both of those guys don’t have a flaw in their basketball skill set.”

Comparing Kevin Durant and Paul George's greatness

Kevin Durant and Paul George have been playing in the NBA for a while now. Durant has played 16 seasons so far, while George has played in 13 seasons. Both players are well-established stars in the league and will go down in history as some of the all-time greats to ever play the game of basketball. But who exactly has had a better career so far?

While George's skills are undeniable, Durant easily takes the crown as the best player between the two. KD is a two-time champion, has two Finals MVPs, is a former league MVP, has 13 All-Star selections, and 10 All-NBA selections. He carried the OKC Thunder to the 2012 Finals. Durant then cemented his legacy when he finally won two titles with the Golden State Warriors.

On several occasions, Paul George also had the opportunity to reach the heights Kevin Durant did. While George could've made it big, he was playing in the Eastern Conference wherein LeBron James was still hailed supreme. During LBJ's long-lasting finals run, the all-time scoring leader deprived many superstars in the East of a shot at glory.

When looking at their scoring prowess, Durant is still a better scorer compared to George. KD has averaged 27.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks so far in his career. As for PG, he's averaged 20.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals. While some say that Paul's injuries got in the way, however, the same could be argued about KD.

Despite getting hurt, KD continues to hit new levels in his game, which is why he is still highly regarded as a contender to win the title in the league today.

