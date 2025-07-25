Bout time people stop endorsing Karl Malone’: Fans erupt over Victor Wembanyama’s X response to NBA celebrating controversial legend

On Friday, NBA history's X account celebrated Hall of Famer Karl Malone's birthday, but Spurs star Victor Wembanyama had a little more to say on the basketball legend. Malone is arguably one of the greatest forwards to have stepped on an NBA court; however, his legacy is tainted with some serious controversies.Wembanyama reposted a fan's reaction to Malone's birthday post on his X account. The fan included a meme with the birthday message, showing a guy calling the police to lock someone up. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWemby's response pertains to Malone's troubled past, which involves a serious child abuse allegation. The incident occurred in 1984 when the now Hall of Famer was in his second year in the league. During that period, Malone was accused of being involved with a 13-year-old girl and impregnating her. A media outlet reported the Spurs star's actions on Instagram, leading fans to flood the post's comments with their opinions.&quot;Bout time people stop endorsing Karl Malone,&quot; one fan said.&quot;FINALLY been waiting for someone in the league to stand on that shi,&quot; another fan said.&quot;About time someone with influence in the league actually said something, time to stop glorifying that monster,&quot; another fan said.Another set of fans criticized the league for ignoring Karl Malone's past.&quot;The nba acting like it never happened is pretty on brand,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Deadass idk how the league still supports him😂😂&quot; another fan said.&quot;Wemby keeps getting better. NBA pushing that is a damn joke fr,&quot; another fan said.Fans comment on Victor Wembanyama reacting to Malone's birthday post. (Credits: @basketballcoverage/Instagram)Malone's case did not see a trial as he settled with the victim, Gloria Bell, and his family. After the settlement, Gloria went on to deliver Malone's alleged baby, Demetress Bell, who went on to play in the NFL.Victor Wembanyama gets the green light to resume all basketball activitiesVictor Wembanyama has received the medical clearance to resume playing basketball. Last season, the French international's sophomore run came to an early end when he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.Following the diagnosis, Wemby was sidelined from the court, and he went to rehab. On Jul. 15, the Spurs officially cleared their star Center to play basketball.&quot;I'm officially cleared to resume,&quot; he told L'Équipe's Maxime Aubin. &quot;It's fresh, I only got the approval from the Spurs medical staff a few hours ago. Phew, I'm finally going to be able to play a little basketball again!&quot;Last season, Victor Wembanyama played only 46 games and was already leading the league in blocks. He was a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the court, and the fans can expect him to do even better in his third season.