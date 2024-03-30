“Boutta be a golf player once retires”: NBA fans get amped as Steph Curry and Gareth Bale tee up UK tour for Underrated Golf

Although Steph Curry may be regarded as one of the biggest names in all of professional sports, he has continued to broaden his horizons. Apart from being an avid golfer, Curry took things to the next level over the past few years, hosting a mini-golf show and competing alongside Klay Thompson. He and Thompson's game with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce was a smashing hit.

Now, Curry is looking to team up with another icon in the world of professional sports, famed footballer Gareth Bale. Bale has a long and well-documented love for golf, going so far as to have a golf simulator installed in the Wales team compound in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Moreover, he also has a three-hole course in his property, allowing him to practice at his leisure. His competitive nature has seen him compete in pro-am events, as well as casual competitions with friends.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now, Gareth Bale will tee up for a UK tour for Underrated Golf along with the company's founder, four-time NBA champ Steph Curry. The future Hall of Famer recently took to social media, sharing a promotional video in which he dropped news of Bale's involvement. Immediately, fans took note.

Fans react - Instagram

Fans react - Instgram

Fans react - Instagram

Fans react - Instagram

What is Underrated Golf? Looking at Steph Curry's mission on heels of major Gareth Bale announcement

With the news of Steph Curry and Gareth Bale teaming up for a UK edition of Underrated Golf, many fans have been wondering about the company. Underrated Golf is a business venture founded by Curry, with the goal being to bring golf to a wider audience.

While traditionally the sport is a favorite of middle-aged white men, Steph Curry aims to change that. As the company's website indicates, Tiger Woods is widely considered to be the greatest golfer of all time, but very few aspiring golfers share his ethnicity.

The Underrated Golf website reads:

"Tiger Woods, who is recognized as the most important golfer of all time, is of Thai, white, black and native American descent. Although his reign on the sport is celebrated, the number of professional black golfers coming up in his shoes continues to be less and less."

With Underrated Golf, Curry hopes to bring the game of golf to a broader audience regardless of ethnic background, gender or class. With other celebrities like DJ Khaled taking part, Gareth Bale joining the company's European Tour is likely to deliver fireworks for UK fans.

With the company set to make their inaugural visit to London on May 29, fans will have a chance to see Gareth Bale on the course soon.