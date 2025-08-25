  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • “Bow to the true king”: Pastor stirs debate as Michael Jordan humiliating LeBron James included in church sermon

“Bow to the true king”: Pastor stirs debate as Michael Jordan humiliating LeBron James included in church sermon

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 25, 2025 11:39 GMT
Pastor stirs debate after including a graphic of Michael Jordan humiliating LeBron James in church sermon
Pastor stirs debate after including a graphic of Michael Jordan humiliating LeBron James in church sermon (Credits: Getty)

Widely regarded as two of the best basketball players ever, Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the subjects of the ever-raging greatest of all time debate. On Sunday, a pastor chimed in on the debate by including a poster of James being dunked on by the Chicago Bulls legend in his church sermon.

Ad

The Instagram account @mymixtapez shared pictures of the sermon on Instagram, showing a graphic that mocks James’ nickname “the King.” Another graphic shows a comparison of Michael Jordan’s career achievements to the combined achievements of James and Kobe Bryant.

The pictures were shared on social media with the caption:

“Imagine going to church and your pastor preaching on why #michaeljordan is better than #lebronjames 😂.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate has divided basketball fans for the better part of a decade. Many consider James to be the better and more complete player, citing his longevity and overall impact.

Meanwhile, just as many fans consider Jordan to be better, owing to his perfect record in the NBA Finals and his dominant run with the Chicago Bulls. Regardless of who you prefer, this is one sports debate that transcends most others.

Ad

"We don't talk”: LeBron James touches on his relationship with Michael Jordan

Many would imagine that LeBron James and Michael Jordan would be at odds, considering the two are constantly pitted against each other by the media and fans alike.

However, that’s not the case, as LeBron James suggested that the two have a “good dynamic” during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” in March.

Ad
“We don't talk," James said. "Because I'm still playing. I'm still playing, I'm still focused on my craft right now."

The LA Lakers star also said that he hopes to develop a better relationship with Jordan, similar to how he did with Kobe Bryant after he retired. Bryant and James were also pitted against each other while he was active, fueling a real sense of competitive spirit in their dynamic.

After Bryant retired in 2016, his relationship with LeBron blossomed. The four-time champion hopes that things will develop similarly with Michael Jordan. However, even if James and Jordan were to grow closer, the media debate surrounding them would likely rage on.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications