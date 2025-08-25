“Bow to the true king”: Pastor stirs debate as Michael Jordan humiliating LeBron James included in church sermon

Widely regarded as two of the best basketball players ever, Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the subjects of the ever-raging greatest of all time debate. On Sunday, a pastor chimed in on the debate by including a poster of James being dunked on by the Chicago Bulls legend in his church sermon.The Instagram account @mymixtapez shared pictures of the sermon on Instagram, showing a graphic that mocks James’ nickname “the King.” Another graphic shows a comparison of Michael Jordan’s career achievements to the combined achievements of James and Kobe Bryant. The pictures were shared on social media with the caption:“Imagine going to church and your pastor preaching on why #michaeljordan is better than #lebronjames 😂.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate has divided basketball fans for the better part of a decade. Many consider James to be the better and more complete player, citing his longevity and overall impact.Meanwhile, just as many fans consider Jordan to be better, owing to his perfect record in the NBA Finals and his dominant run with the Chicago Bulls. Regardless of who you prefer, this is one sports debate that transcends most others.&quot;We don't talk”: LeBron James touches on his relationship with Michael JordanMany would imagine that LeBron James and Michael Jordan would be at odds, considering the two are constantly pitted against each other by the media and fans alike. However, that’s not the case, as LeBron James suggested that the two have a “good dynamic” during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” in March.“We don't talk,&quot; James said. &quot;Because I'm still playing. I'm still playing, I'm still focused on my craft right now.&quot;The LA Lakers star also said that he hopes to develop a better relationship with Jordan, similar to how he did with Kobe Bryant after he retired. Bryant and James were also pitted against each other while he was active, fueling a real sense of competitive spirit in their dynamic.After Bryant retired in 2016, his relationship with LeBron blossomed. The four-time champion hopes that things will develop similarly with Michael Jordan. However, even if James and Jordan were to grow closer, the media debate surrounding them would likely rage on.