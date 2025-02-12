"Boy has to be taking steroids" - NBA fans question Hornets' intention over benching Mark Williams as Charlotte fights Lakers’ failed physical ruling

The Charlotte Hornets have listed center Mark Williams out for their Wednesday game against the Orlando Magic. This came after the organization reportedly filed a motion with the NBA to dispute Williams' failed physical with the LA Lakers. The Hornets and Lakers had a trade centered around the big man.

However, the transaction was rescinded after the Lakers claimed that Williams' physical with the team showed "multiple issues and the team failed him on the exam."

ESPN's Shams Charania disclosed on Monday that the Hornets are confident in the big man's health and they were open and honest with the Lakers during the transaction.

Fans weighed in on the reports regarding the big man's health concerns.

"Boy has to be taking steroids or something lol there’s definitely something more than just an injury," a fan suggested.

"Oh but Hornets I thought he was healthy? 🤪🤪🤪🤪" another fan commented.

"Why the Hornets are so eager to ship him out after welcoming him back to their org? What a shady franchise🤡," one fan said.

Other fans have moved on and doesn't want the deal to happen.

"F**k off Hornets you can keep him," one fan posted.

"Whatever we have demon Hayes and len," another fan said.

"They can file whatever it’s done with!" one fan commented.

This season, Williams has averaged 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 23 games with the Hornets. The big man has had trouble staying healthy and playing at least 50 games in a season since he began his career in 2022.

He played 42 games during his first season, the most he has ever played. The former Duke center participated in 85 games throughout three seasons. Most clubs are worried about his health, even though he has gradually improved throughout that time.

The Lakers believe they dodged a bullet with the Mark Williams trade

After acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, the Lakers traded for Mark Williams. However, the deal did not go through after the reported failed physical. ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that the back injury Williams suffered last season wasn't the reason.

However, McMenamin did not specify the problems the Lakers encountered with the big man. A team source said the organization "dodged a bullet" with the third-year center.

With the Hornets filing a dispute, the deal could still go through. If that comes to fruition, the Lakers will absorb Williams and his $4 million contract. In return, Los Angeles will send rookie Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish. They will also give Charlotte a 2030 first-round swap and a 2031 unprotected first-round pick.

