"Boys thought it was RSVP" - Reports of NBA All-Stars not getting guaranteed spots on Team USA has fans in splits

Team USA expects several NBA megastars to suit up for the 2024 Olympic Games after failing to win the gold medal in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Several superstars have already expressed their desire to play in the Olympics next summer, including Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

However, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, not all of them will be invited to join the squad next summer. Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid is the latest megastar who shared his intention to play for Team USA.

"The 2024 Olympic team is expected to include such future NBA Hall of Famers as LeBron James, Durant, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum, but some of the All-Stars who publicly volunteered recently that they plan to play for Team USA won't be extended invitations," Wojnarowski reported.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This report created a lot of reactions from fans, with some naming the players that they think will not make the final roster, while others considered this as normal since many superstars have already expressed their intention to play for Team USA.

"Everyone on this years squad," one fan tweeted.

Team USA fan reactions

"Adebayo, Brown, Edwards, Bridges…probably most of the guys who were on this past World Cup team."

Team USA fan reactions

"boys thought it was an rsvp."

Team USA fan reactions

Team USA fan reactions

"Get Kerr out of that coaching spot and get whoever arranges the invitations out."

Team USA fan reactions

"Why wouldn’t they invite the best players possible? There’s literally no reason."

Team USA fan reactions

"Obviously. There’s been like 25 guys who said they’d play if invited…"

Team USA fan reactions

"This happens every Olympics - nothing new."

Team USA fan reactions

Which NBA players have expressed desire to play for Team USA in the 2024 Olympic Games?

The conversation about who will join Team USA for the 2024 Olympic Games started immediately after the fourth-place finish in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

So far, only Durant has confirmed his status for next summer's tournament. During the NBA's media day on Monday, James, Curry, Bam Adebayo and Jayson Tatum said they have serious interest in playing in the Olympics. The same goes for Devin Booker, while Anthony Davis said it would take months before he makes his final decision.

A few days ago, Embiid picked Team USA to play international basketball and is ready to commit to the team for the Olympics, while Wojnarowski reported on Sunday that Jrue Holiday is the one player, after Kevin Durant, that USA Basketball wants to be part of the roster in 2024.

The Americans will aim at nothing less than the gold medal next summer, which would be their fifth straight Olympics gold medal. We should expect more megastars to express interest in joining the team, so who will not get an invitation next summer will be a difficult decision for coach Steve Kerr.