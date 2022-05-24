"Bradley Beal & Devin Booker, I mean those are two great guards that can create their own shot" - Shaedon Sharpe boldly compares himself to the two ace NBA shooting guards

Kentucky Wildcats freshman Shaedon Sharpe has rapidly become the "mystery man" of the 2022 NBA Draft. After enrolling at Kentucky during the middle of the 2021-22 NCAA season, Sharpe never made his debut with the Wildcats.

As speculation continued to build suggesting that Sharpe would return to Kentucky for his sophomore year, the talented wing announced he would be keeping his name in this year's class.

There's no denying that Sharpe has some of the most eye-opening upside of any prospect in this draft. At six-foot-six with freakish athleticism to play above the rim, Sharpe has the tools to develop into a dangerous offensive weapon at the NBA level.

Despite not playing a minute in the NCAA, many are expecting that Sharpe could still become a top-six selection in the 2022 draft. The Kentucky recruit recently sat down for an interview with NBA insider Shams Charania and talked about why he decided to keep his name in this year's draft.

Sharpe believes his game best compares to star wings such as Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, especially when it comes to their ability to create their own shots, stating:

"To describe my game, a lot like Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. I mean, those are two great guards that can create their own shot, come off pin-downs and make the right reads."

Shaedon Sharpe becoming the mystery man of the 2022 NBA Draft

With the 2022 draft set to take place next month, there are plenty of prospects generating buzz in the scouting world. One of the most popular names has been Kentucky's Shaedon Sharpe, who continues to be viewed as a potential "risk."

While there's no doubt that Sharpe has some of the highest upside when it comes to prospects in this class, the fact is there are still plenty of questions.

Sharpe last played competitive basketball in the high school ranks, meaning he will have a steep learning curve when it comes to adjusting to the NBA. The tools are there for the 18-year-old guard, but it's going to require some teams to stress patience with his development.

With the ability to space the floor from deep, as well as some jaw-dropping explosiveness in the open court, Sharpe should have fans buzzing until draft night.

