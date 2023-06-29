A new era has begun in the Phoenix Suns after they traded for Bradley Beal to increase their chances of winning the title. In his introductory press, Beal recognized that the team still belongs to Devin Booker and is willing to share the court with him and Kevin Durant.

The Suns are doing everything they can to be contenders for the NBA title next season. After coming up short in the 2023 playoffs, Phoenix has started to make moves to be a threat in the Western Conference. The team was eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the postseason.

Beal, their newest addition to the team, expressed his excitement about teaming up with Booker and Durant for next season:

"I understand that this is Book nation. I understand that this is his stomping grounds, this is his arena."

“This is Book nation” Bradley Beal with the quote of the day:“This is Book nation” Bradley Beal with the quote of the day: “This is Book nation” 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/VldI4Y5p6Z

"I'm excited for that. I'm excited to be able to play with two Hall of Famers."

The three-time All-Star spent the past 11 seasons with the Washington Wizards, where he developed into a star. However, Beal hasn't had much success since John Wall suffered a left-torn Achilles tendon. The star guard attempted to lead the Wizards to significance, but his own injuries held him back.

The 29-year-old star only played 50 games last season for the Wizards and had a down year, statistically. Beal averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists while making 50.6% of his shots from the field.

Suns fans are expecting a lot from Beal and the team. Now that it has a ton of star power, it has every reason to win the title.

Bradley Beal could be a part of a bigger superteam with the Suns

Following the trade that sent Bradley Beal to the Suns, fans have quickly labeled the team as a superteam. With three All-Stars, one could think that everything's set for Phoenix. However, with recent developments, it looks like the team is looking to add another star to their roster.

It was reported by Chris Haynes earlier that the Suns are meeting with eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving. The team has no one reliable in the point guard position after trading away Chris Paul to get Beal.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral BREAKING: Kyrie Irving will meet with the Phoenix Suns, per @ChrisBHaynes BREAKING: Kyrie Irving will meet with the Phoenix Suns, per @ChrisBHaynes https://t.co/pMfbc2u4E4

Interestingly, it looks like the Suns' front office is doing most of the decision-making on its own. Durant and Irving didn't have the best run with the Brooklyn Nets the past season, which led to both of them getting traded during the deadline.

