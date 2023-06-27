"It becomes a part of you" - Suns star Bradley Beal pens heartfelt letter to Wizards fans after joining Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in Phoenix

Bradley Beal put an end to his 11-year stint with the Washington Wizards and is now focusing on the new chapter of his career with the Phoenix Suns.

The superstar guard joined the Suns on a blockbuster trade last week and will now play alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, aiming to win his first NBA championship.

Bradley Beal put an end to his career with the Wizards by penning a heartfelt letter to Players Tribune where he reflected on everything that happened during his time in Washington.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"DC put their faith in me with that #3 pick. It’s the type of faith you can only try to repay, and all I can say is I tried my best. Both as the person I was in the community and as the player I was on the court.

"I think when John and I first got here, there wasn’t necessarily all of this excitement around DC hoops. And one of the things I’m most proud of is how we were able to play at a level that helped change that. Between our success and the Mystics, I feel like we brought a whole new energy to the city."

During his 11-year stint with the Wizards, Bradley Beal became one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA. He was an All-Star three times (2018, 2019, 2021), leading Washington to the playoffs five times (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2021).

He now leaves Washington as the franchise’s all-time leader in three-pointers made (1,514) while ranking second in total points (15,391), second in steals (772) and third in games played (695).

He also ranks in the franchise’s top five in minutes played, assists and free throws, averaging 22.1 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game during his 11 seasons with the Wizards.

"To everyone in DC: It’s bittersweet. I don’t like how “goodbye” sounds, so let’s just say “see you later.” (We still got 160 to get!! You never know.) Peace, Blessings, and Prosperity to the city and fans. I hope you’ll always consider me one of your own," Bradley Beal wrote.

Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal believes the Suns have a chance to 'be special' next year

Now, the All-Star guard shifts his focus to the Suns and the city of Phoenix. With their Big Three and DeAndre Ayton in the lineup, the franchise aims to return to the NBA Finals after a two-year absence and challenge for the championship.

In his letter, Bradley Beal shared his excitement about his new opportunity and believes this team can be special in the NBA.

"To everyone in Phoenix: I’m excited to play for you all, and to be part of the Suns organization. One thing I’m realizing about this team is that the days of my sons wearing BEAL #3 jerseys are probably over. I’m pretty sure they’re going to be asking for #1 or #35. But I’ll take that L — this group has a chance to be special."

Brooklyn Nets v Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal's condition will be key for the Suns next season. The reason is that both Beal and Kevin Durant have been injury-prone, missing several games over the past few seasons.

If they stay healthy, Bradley Beal will have a golden opportunity to win his first-ever NBA championship.

Poll : 0 votes