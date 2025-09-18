Bradley Beal lists luxurious 1250 sq. m. villa in Phoenix looking to make $2 million profit 

A few short months after leaving the Phoenix Suns, it seems like Bradley Beal is looking to leave the city behind for good. On Thursday, multiple reports confirmed that Beal had publicly listed his villa in Phoenix, spanning 1,250 square meters. Beal is seeking $11 million for the mansion, which is $2 million more than what he paid in November 2023.Beal’s villa features a full-sized basketball court, a swimming pool, a hot tub, a gazebo and a lawn for outdoor sports. Moreover, the listing states that the house has recently been updated and renovated, with Beal and his family investing close to $1 million in the property after purchasing it.Built on the outskirts of the city, the house is a four-story residence with elevator access to each floor. Bradley Beal’s time in Phoenix has led to significant financial gain for him, which will only increase if he can sell his property for a profit.The Suns bought Beal out of his contract, stretching and deferring his remaining $110 million salary. A few days after he was bought out, he signed a two-year $11 million deal with the LA Clippers.Beal played 106 games over two seasons with the Suns, averaging 17.6 points, 4.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 50.5%, including 40.7% from 3-point range.Bradley Beal gave up his career-long No. 3 jersey to Chris Paul after joining the LA ClippersBeal is ready to win his first ring with the LA Clippers, and doing so will require him to sacrifice for the team. For Beal, the sacrifices have already begun ahead of the season. After joining the team, he decided to give up his No. 3 jersey that he had worn throughout his career with the Washington Wizards and the Phoenix Suns.Instead of Bradley Beal, Chris Paul will don No. 3 for the Clippers, with Beal choosing to wear No. 0. A great sign of respect from the former All-Star, who recognized Paul’s history with the Clippers franchise.The Clippers were eliminated from the first round of the playoffs last season for the third year in a row. After the acquisition of Beal, Paul and John Collins during the summer, fans have newfound hope for the team’s chances next season.