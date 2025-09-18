  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Bradley Beal
  • Bradley Beal lists luxurious 1250 sq. m. villa in Phoenix looking to make $2 million profit 

Bradley Beal lists luxurious 1250 sq. m. villa in Phoenix looking to make $2 million profit 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 18, 2025 15:23 GMT
Bradley Beal lists luxurious 1250 sq. m. villa in Phoenix
Bradley Beal lists luxurious 1250 sq. m. villa in Phoenix (Credits: Getty)

A few short months after leaving the Phoenix Suns, it seems like Bradley Beal is looking to leave the city behind for good. On Thursday, multiple reports confirmed that Beal had publicly listed his villa in Phoenix, spanning 1,250 square meters. Beal is seeking $11 million for the mansion, which is $2 million more than what he paid in November 2023.

Ad

Beal’s villa features a full-sized basketball court, a swimming pool, a hot tub, a gazebo and a lawn for outdoor sports. Moreover, the listing states that the house has recently been updated and renovated, with Beal and his family investing close to $1 million in the property after purchasing it.

Built on the outskirts of the city, the house is a four-story residence with elevator access to each floor. Bradley Beal’s time in Phoenix has led to significant financial gain for him, which will only increase if he can sell his property for a profit.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Suns bought Beal out of his contract, stretching and deferring his remaining $110 million salary. A few days after he was bought out, he signed a two-year $11 million deal with the LA Clippers.

Beal played 106 games over two seasons with the Suns, averaging 17.6 points, 4.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 50.5%, including 40.7% from 3-point range.

Bradley Beal gave up his career-long No. 3 jersey to Chris Paul after joining the LA Clippers

Beal is ready to win his first ring with the LA Clippers, and doing so will require him to sacrifice for the team. For Beal, the sacrifices have already begun ahead of the season. After joining the team, he decided to give up his No. 3 jersey that he had worn throughout his career with the Washington Wizards and the Phoenix Suns.

Ad

Instead of Bradley Beal, Chris Paul will don No. 3 for the Clippers, with Beal choosing to wear No. 0. A great sign of respect from the former All-Star, who recognized Paul’s history with the Clippers franchise.

The Clippers were eliminated from the first round of the playoffs last season for the third year in a row. After the acquisition of Beal, Paul and John Collins during the summer, fans have newfound hope for the team’s chances next season.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications