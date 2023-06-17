Bradley Beal Phoenix Suns trade rumors: How would Wizards’ superstar fit alongside Kevin Durant and Co.

Bradley Beal has continued to find his name in trade talks in recent weeks. With the offseason underway, it sounds as though Beal's time in Washington is winding down. As he and the team work to find a suitable destination, many predictions have him landing in Miami, where he would join Jimmy Butler.

A new report this weekend, however, has indicated that it could be the Phoenix Suns who land Bradley Beal. The move would be a pretty shocking one considering the fact that the team already has Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, two generational scorers, on its roster.

Despite that, with assets like Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, both of whom seem to be on the Suns' shortlist when looking at next season, the team could shake things up.

So far, the potential move seems to have split the NBA community. Some are of the mindset that Beal would provide a great tertiary scoring option behind Durant and Booker. On the other hand, there are some who believe that the trio of Booker, Durant and Beal would struggle to facilitate without a player like Paul.

In addition, the big concern among Suns fans seems to be that any deal involving Bradley Beal would likely gut the team's reserves. Considering Beal is on a massive contract, the Suns would have to send a wide range of assets to Washington in order to make the trade valid.

With all of that in mind, let's look at how Bradley Beal could fit in with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Bradley Beal's fit on the Phoenix Suns

As NBA insider Brian Windhorst stated recently, considering Bradley Beal is set to earn a whopping $46.7 million this year, and has a no-trade clause, a trade will be unique. Rather than the usual sort of trade that fans can mock-up on the 'NBA Trade Machine,' a trade for Beal would be quite different.

Given that, it's hard to predict what a potential trade between the Suns and Wizards could look like. Despite that, the expectation is that Chris Paul, whose contract sees him earn $30 million this year, would be involved.

That, of course, creates quite a predicament for new coach Frank Vogel. Should the Suns part ways with Paul, they would still have Cameron Payne under contract for one year and Landry Shamet under contract for two years at a minimum.

At the same time, it's hard to ignore the fact that neither Payne nor Shamet can replicate the impact Chris Paul brings to the floor from a facilitating perspective.

While Vogel could look to use Booker as the team's point guard, the fact of the matter remains that he's primarily a scorer rather than a playmaker. Although Beal, Booker and Durant are all capable playmakers, three primary scorers could create a logjam on offense.

