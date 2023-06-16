Top 7 longest NBA suspensions: Players, team, and more

With the announcement of Ja Morant being suspended for 25 games, there has been much talk about the longest suspensions in league history. While many expected Morant to potentially be suspended for up to half of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season, his 25 games don't even make the top five!

On the heels of the latest announcement, let's take a look at the seven longest NBA suspensions in league history.

#7 Kermit Washington - 26 games (LA Lakers)

During the 1977 Showtime Lakers era, Kermit Washington received a 26-game suspension for his role in a brawl. During the course of the altercation, Washington punched Rudy Tomjanovich in the face, resulting in a lengthy suspension that sits just one game ahead of Morant.

#6 Stephen Jackson - 30 games (Indiana Pacers)

Stephen Jackson, who offered advice to Ja Morant last season when the young star was facing another suspension, was a key figure in the Malice at the Palace in 2004. When Ron Artest was fighting fans in the crowd, Jackson jumped into action to help his teammate.

Naturally, the situation didn't go over well with the NBA, as they handed Jackson a 30-game suspension for his role.

#5 Javaris Crittenton - 38 games (Washington Wizards)

A situation similar to the one Ja Morant found himself in last season when there were questions of whether he brought a firearm on a team plane. Javaris Crittenton, the 19th pick of the 2007 draft, received a 38-game suspension that essentially ended his career.

After storing an unlicensed firearm in his locker, he was suspended by the NBA and waived by the Wizards due to misdemeanor gun possession charges. In 2011, Crittenton was also notably charged with manslaughter and handed a 23-year prison sentence.

#4 Gilbert Arenas - 50 games (Washington Wizards)

One of the most infamous and longest NBA suspensions, Gilbert Arenas, like his teammate Javaris Crittenton, brought firearms in the Wizards locker room. In addition to a 50-game suspension, Arenas also violated Washington D.C. laws.

Unfortunately for the prolific scorer, after missing over half of the season, he was never able to return to peak form.

#3 Latrell Sprewell - 68 games (New York Knicks)

Another story of an NBA star that will forever live on in infamy due to one of the longest NBA suspensions in league history. During practice, an argument between Sprewell and head coach PJ Carlesimo saw the controversial player punch and choke his coach.

The situation derailed his 3rd All-Star season, and forced him to the sidelines for nearly an entire year.

#2 Ron Artest - 86 games (Indiana Pacers)

One of the longest NBA suspensions in league history, and arguably the most infamous, Ron Artest missed 86 games for his role in the Malice at the Palace. After a bottle thrown from the crowd hit him in the head, Artest charged into the crowd, attacking fans with reckless abandon.

To date, his 86-game suspension is the longest any player has ever received for on-court conduct.

#1 OJ Mayo - 164 games (Milwaukee Bucks)

OJ Mayo's suspension didn't come with a wild brawl like Ron Artest's did, but his actions were serious enough to top the list of longest NBA suspensions of all time.

While playing for the Memphis Grizzlies, Mayo admitted to using cannabis, as well as painkillers, both of which were considered banned substances by the NBA. His 164-game suspension saw him miss two full seasons, essentially ending his career.

