Bradley Beal’s wife Kamiah Adams dazzles with $7,235 CHANEL bag and LOEWE vest, leaving Julius Randle’s wife Kendra awestruck

Kamiah Adams took to Instagram to flaunt her latest outfit flare.

The wife of NBA star Bradley Beal shared a post where she was seen posing with a Chanel bag and Loewe vest.

Additionally, what was more exciting than the post itself was Julius Randle's wife Kendra Randle's reaction to it.

Kendra showered her praise in the comments section and wrote:

Kendra Randle's comment on the post

The bag seen in the frame was a Gabrielle Bonheur Chanel's timeless piece.

The heart-shaped bag rocks a Parisian sophistication to Kamiah Adams's already sophisticated look. The Made in France piece is unique because of its light pink patent leather and lamb skin-quilted CC heart motif chain and is priced at $7,235, according to the Buyma website.

Additionally, Kamiah Adams completed her look with the Loewe cotton blend vest, which is crafted in medium-weight chenille melange cotton.

The vest also has a double-face jacquard and an Anagram jacquard in the front. As per the Buyma website, the vest is priced at $1,000 and is ready to be shipped worldwide.

Who is Bradley Beal's wife Kamiah Adams?

Kamiah Adams-Beal is the spouse of NBA All-Star Bradley Beal, known for her multifaceted career as a model, actress, YouTuber and businesswoman.

Born to Jeremiah and Karina Adams in Brussels, Belgium, Kamiah spent her formative years in Compton. Her educational journey led her to Cerritos Community College in Norwalk, California, where she pursued her undergraduate studies.

Transitioning into the entertainment industry, Kamiah has excelled as a model.

She gained popularity through her appearances on the TV show "Hollywood," alongside her relationship with Beal and also with Lil' Fizz, showcasing her versatility in various media roles.

Apart from her thriving career, Kamiah is a social media influencer with a substantial following, boasting nearly 840,000 Instagram followers, as reported by Sportskeeda earlier.

Her vibrant online presence enables her to engage with her audience actively. Known for her direct and unapologetic nature on platforms like X, Kamiah is not only vocal about her personal life but also in her support and admiration for her partner, Bradley Beal.

Her involvement in the VH1 reality series "Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood" further elevated her public profile, paving the way for numerous opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Notably, Kamiah Adams-Beal founded her lifestyle brand, XO by Kamiah, in 2015, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit and creativity.

Through this venture, Kamiah has channeled her passion into a successful business endeavor, diversifying her professional portfolio.

Her admiration for Beal extends beyond their relationship, with Kamiah often crediting him as a positive influence in her life.

The couple tied the knot in 2020 after five years of dating, marking a significant chapter in their journey together. Whether sharing glimpses of family life on their YouTube channel or captivating audiences with her online presence, Kamiah Adams-Beal continues to inspire and empower through her work and personal experiences.